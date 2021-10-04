the first Women’s Ballon d’Or is back after 21 months of absence!

Zapping Foot National

It was a long-awaited return, it is now official: Ada Hegerberg has just been called by Sonia Bompastor for the next Olympique Lyonnais match. The teammates of an Amel Majri who was seriously injured this weekend are traveling to Sweden on Tuesday to face BK Häcken on behalf of the Champions League. At a press conference, the coach reassured her about the physical and mental state of her player. “We are delighted to find Ada in the group after all these months of absence. It is very good news. For Tuesday, anything is possible, we will see depending on the scenario of the match. She is delighted to find the collective, Morally she’s fine. If I think she can be in the group, it’s because she’s 100% mentally and physically. No apprehension for her. We’ll have to be patient with Ada. The idea is that she finds sensations little by little and that we put her in the best conditions to perform. She is a competitor, on the mental aspect, she is a very strong person, she will come back very quickly. ” said Sonia Bompastor.

Ada Hegerberg, the first female Ballon d’Or winner in history, has not set foot on the field since January 16, 2020 and a goalless draw against the Girondins de Bordeaux. Her ordeal suffered following a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee and then a stress fracture of the left tibia now seems to be behind her.



