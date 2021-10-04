The funeral will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Major de Marseille

His city of heart will be able to pay homage to him until the end. Mass for the funeral of Bernard Tapie, who died of cancer on Sunday at his home in Paris, will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. in Marseille, at the Major, the cathedral of Sainte Marie-Majeure, we learned Sunday evening from the diocese from Marseille and the wife of the former businessman.

The ceremony will be chaired by the Archbishop of Marseille, Mgr Jean-Marc Aveline. Bernard Tapie, president of Olympique de Marseille in 1993 when the club won the first and for the moment the only French Football Champions League, will then be buried in the Mazargues cemetery, in the southern districts of Marseille (9th arrondissement), as unveiled by President Macron in a letter to the Marseillais on Sunday evening.

“A boundless passion” for Marseille

“From the cemetery of Mazargues, which he will join for his last rest, he will continue, I am sure, to watch over this city about which we have spoken so much together and for which he cultivated until the end a passion without terminals ”, explains the President of the Republic in this letter published on his website by the regional daily Provence, of which Bernard Tapie was the majority shareholder.





On the eve of the funeral, the Marseillais will be able to come Thursday to the Vélodrome stadium, the cradle of OM’s exploits, to greet one last time the one they called “the boss”. Ms. Tapie has indeed confirmed the holding of a fiery chapel at the Vélodrome, the day after a first mass in tribute to her husband on Wednesday in Paris.