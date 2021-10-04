The “hell heron” ruled the rivers of the Cretaceous

The Isle of Wight, in the English Channel, has just delivered fossils allowing the identification of two new species of spinosaurids. The discovery of these top predators shows that the specific diversity of spinosaurids was underestimated in the UK.

In study published in the newspaper Scientific Reports, the authors present Riparovenator milnerae as well as Ceratosuchops inferodios. The term ” Riparovenator “Is taken from two Latin terms meaning” bank “and” hunter “, As for that of” inferodios “, It is a mixture of Latin and Greek words meaning respectively” hell “and” heron “. The authors chose this reference to the wader because of the alleged hunting method of C. inferodios, which, like the heron, could feed on waterways but also on terrestrial animals. The authors believe that these predators were nine meters long and that their skull had a length of one meter.

The cranial remains of Ceratosuchops inferodios allowed it to be identified as a new species. © Barker et al, 2021



A favorable environment for spinosaurids

The fossils date from Cretaceous lower, 125 million years ago. Until then, the only spinosaurid fossil found in the UK belonged to Baryonyx. However, the first author of the study, Chris Barker, explains that with the discovery of two new species of spinosaurids in this area, the diversity of these top predators had been underestimated.

Artist’s impression of Ceratosuchops inferodios (left) and Riparovenator milnerae (to the right). © Anthony Hutchings

Both specimens lived in a floodplain with a climate similar to a Mediterranean climate and probably had many prey available such as crocodiles, fish and sharks, they too attracted by this environment. The authors finally suggest that spinosaurids first developed in Europe and then colonized Asia, Africa and South America.