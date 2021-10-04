The horoscope for Monday, October 4, 2021

You can find more horoscopes and get a live consultation at 3210. You can also find a tip from Christine Haas on Instagram every day to make the most of today’s economy.

RAM

The new Moon on Wednesday, next to Mars, will oppose you and ask you for indulgence, for leniency. Don’t blame others for all evil, tell yourself that you are not perfect and neither are others. Especially 2nd decan. 3rd decan, the opposition of Mercury will cease provisionally after Wednesday, a discussion, a negotiation is likely to stall, at least until October 19.

Taurus

Your planet, Venus, is dominant this week, and it will change sign on Thursday. 1st decan, its influx will come from a sector linked to your earnings, your productivity. And Venus being a generous planet, we can think that the money will circulate. 2nd decan, Wednesday’s New Moon will be related to you and its conjunction with Mars indicates that you will have to fight to get something back.

Gemini

A good week, in principle, even if the New Moon is a bit stormy. It is especially the entry of Venus into Sagittarius on Wednesday, which will make your honey. 1st decan, you will attract others like flies, your charm and your joie de vivre will have a lot to do with it. And some will feel more / better loved. 2nd decan, the new Moon is primarily for you, loves and pleasures are featured.

Cancer

With the Sun, Mercury and Mars going a long way together, there could be a reunion of elders on the program. Unless it’s a family reunion. However (2nd decan) Mercury being retrograde, it is possible that someone is playing the spoilsport and that you are furious! 1st decan, Venus in Sagittarius after Thursday will give value to what you accomplish: work, or any other occupation.

Lion

The planets are well aligned for you this week, the problem is that they are arguing with each other and, inevitably, you will want to get involved. That is, there will be a storm in the air, a conflict somewhere; this will give you food for thought and the desire to express yourself (2nd decan). 1st decan, the arrival of Venus in Sagittarius on Thursday will make you more joyful and help you to love yourself better.

Virgin

The Moon is in your 1st decan today and is looking at Saturn from a little distance. However, you will have a cause for concern, a small cloud that quickly dissipated. Your first impulse is worry, but you know how to reason with yourself! 3rd decan, one of your relationships at work is worrying you and this has been going on for several months. You don’t say anything, but you think no less and it gnaws at you.





Balance

Tiredness ? Good thing, you will be able to rest. Finally, if you don’t get upset about wanting to tidy up everything, your belongings, those of others and your mail. Give up a bit, you are constantly on the bridge, especially 2nd decan … 3rd decan, Mercury and Jupiter are in phase, you could have obtained or still obtain (by the beginning of November) an authorization, or pass a exam.

Scorpio

Venus will leave you on Thursday, 3rd decan, but if you were born after 11/18, you will be in a sexy and glamorous atmosphere until then, you might even (re) fall in love. But money can also come, for your viewing pleasure. 2nd decan, Mars is in the shadows all week (sector 12) and you will probably be tired or a little demotivated by insufficient results (according to you).

Sagittarius

It’s your week! Indeed, Venus arrives in your 1st decan this Thursday with the sole goal of making you love life even more all the pleasures it offers. Those of the flesh, of good food, also those of trips that you can prepare, 1st decan. 2nd decan, you will receive positive influxes from the New Moon on Wednesday, they will encourage you to play the heroes, to want to invest in a cause …

Capricorn

Mercury continues to retrograde at the zenith of your chart, first 3rd then 2nd decan. She meets the Sun at the end of the week, so you will have an important date. Finally, you will give it special importance because you will be dealing with someone who directs, who decides, your boss maybe. 1st decan, with Venus in 12 from Thursday, your loves and your pleasures will pass to the 2nd plan until the 16th.

Aquarius

Pisces

2nd decan, March 1st to 10th, you are in the spotlight this week: you will only have one desire, to fix a situation that is like a thunderstorm over your head. It may not relate to you personally, but you will want justice done. 1st decan, Venus will be placed at the zenith (sector 10) from Thursday, and your chances of achieving one of your goals will be greater than ever.

