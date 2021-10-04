The huge ASUS RTX 3070 Noctua is coming! With or without OC, but always with four occupied slots

There it is! The very impressive new graphics card from home, thewith its imposing cooling system developed by the Austrian brand fan of brown. And with an occupation of four slots, the card is far from going unnoticed!

Why is such a thick graphics card? Just because Noctua didn’t take tweezers and uses two fans NF-A12x25, very high-end with a thickness of 25 mm. Point of slim therefore, and paid directly on the whole of the card, which will have more chance of being installed in a classic way than vertically. Too bad for lovers of expensive colors Noctua, but don’t worry, the backplate is in the same vein as the opposite side!

/>



On a more technical level, we find a 0 dB function if the card is under 50 C, with then a gradual rise until … The information is not communicated, and we do not know if Noctua stayed on NF-A12x25 or some NF-A12x25 LS, which changes a lot of things on noise pollution.





Still, the card measures 310 x 147 x 87.5 mm and has two eight-pin power connectors. The basic version runs 1725 MHz / 1755 MHz, while the OC model is 1815 MHz / 1845 MHz in Gaming Mode and OC Fashion.





And if not, a copy will arrive at the Farm very quickly, and we are still excited to find out about the cooling system.