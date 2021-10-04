The huge ASUS RTX 3070 Noctua is coming! With or without OC, but always with four occupied slots

Why is such a thick graphics card? Just because Noctua didn’t take tweezers and uses two fans NF-A12x25, very high-end with a thickness of 25 mm. Point of slim therefore, and paid directly on the whole of the card, which will have more chance of being installed in a classic way than vertically. Too bad for lovers of expensive colors Noctua, but don’t worry, the backplate is in the same vein as the opposite side!
/>
On a more technical level, we find a 0 dB function if the card is under 50 C, with then a gradual rise until … The information is not communicated, and we do not know if Noctua stayed on NF-A12x25 or some NF-A12x25 LS, which changes a lot of things on noise pollution.
Still, the card measures 310 x 147 x 87.5 mm and has two eight-pin power connectors. The basic version runs 1725 MHz / 1755 MHz, while the OC model is 1815 MHz / 1845 MHz in Gaming Mode and OC Fashion.
And if not, a copy will arrive at the Farm very quickly, and we are still excited to find out about the cooling system.