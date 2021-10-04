the last dialogue between Bernard Tapie and Alain Delon

The day after Bernard Tapie’s death, BFMTV broadcasts an unprecedented exchange recorded in April 2021, between Alain Delon and the businessman. Together, they had spoken of death.

“A step in existence.” This is how Bernard Tapie saw death. The businessman, who died this Sunday at the age of 78, explained it to Alain Delon during their last telephone conversation, last April. An exchange captured by Cyril Viguier, to whom the actor had granted a long interview for TV5 Monde, but never broadcast until this day on television.

“I do not allow myself to advise something which belongs to each person”, delivered Bernard Tapie, invited to give his vision of death to Alain Delon. “For my part, death is a stage of existence. I continue to think that it is only a stage. And that existence goes well beyond. When Brigitte Bardot is going to leave, full many people, including me, are going to be very unhappy. This is the case with Alain Delon. “

Visibly touched, the actor replied: “Thank you Bernard, everything you say is very beautiful. And it is sadly very fair.”





“An excruciating sentence”

“I hope that we will have the opportunity to have a coffee one of these days”, added Bernard Tapie … “Before leaving both of us,” Alain Delon added.

The two men had mutual esteem and admiration for each other. When Bernard Tapie was playing at the theater, the play Flight over a cuckoo’s nest, Alain Delon came to applaud him.

“It made me excruciatingly,” said Alain Delon this Sunday, on LCI, reacting to the disappearance of the businessman. “I loved him a lot, we adored each other, we talked often, one often helped the other and it hurt me excruciatingly. I hope he is gone in his sleep, that he did not suffer, that he did not feel anything. “

Mass for the funeral of Bernard Tapie will be celebrated this Friday at 11:00 am in Marseille, at the Major, the cathedral of Sainte Marie-Majeure. On the eve of the funeral, the Marseillais will be able to come Thursday to the Vélodrome stadium, the cradle of OM’s exploits, to greet him one last time. A fiery chapel will be installed there, the day after a first homage mass organized in Paris.