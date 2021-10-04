The Last of Us Part II now playable on PC via PlayStation Now

New beginning of the month and new announcements from Sony which, after revealing the “free” games to come in October within the PlayStation Plus, the manufacturer has just unveiled the new arrivals for October, but this time for its PlayStation Now catalog. A slew of new titles including one that has sparked a wide spectrum of criticism and just as much heated debate: The Last of Us Part II.

While on the side of the PlayStation Plus in October, we find the arrival of three titles, namely Hell Let Loose on PS5, and Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 PS4 side, there are no less than seven new titles in the PlayStation Now catalog. Best of all, all seven titles will be available tomorrow. Here are some of the new arrivals.

The Last of Us Part II

As announced in the title, Naughty Dog’s latest box is accessible via the PlayStation Now catalog on all of Sony’s last two consoles, namely the PS4 and PS5, but also on PC! Because the online service offered by PlayStation allows you in particular to stream all the games offered on your Windows PC, therefore it will be possible, from tomorrow, for players who have subscribed to the PlayStation Now subscription, to play The Last of Us Part II on your Pc !

A little reminder about the game, the plot resumes a few years after the events of The Last of Us and makes you live the continuation of the adventures of Joel Miller, his brother Tommy and the young Ellie who embarks on a trying quest through a devastated world where humanity struggles to cope.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

He certainly did not have the right to the same preferential treatment as Final Fantasy VII Remake, but the remastered version of Final Fantasy VIII, initially released in October 1999, offers you an adventure that is still as engaging and a much more sustained quality, in particular thanks to 3D models reworked for the occasion, without however being free from visual defects. Either way, this remastered version will allow you to discover or rediscover the epic of Squall and the SEEDs in an intrigue where the different territories engage in a devastating power game and during which they will cross the road of the witch Edea, also hungry for powers.





Desperados III

After the cowboys of Red Dead Redemption II, it’s the turn of those of Desperados III to make the powder speak. Developed by Mimimi Productions, and published by THQ Nordic, this numbered third episode is seen as a prequel to the first game, Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, and takes the form of a real-time tactical game in which we play as John Cooper, a bounty hunter in search of his father’s killer whom he will try to find in revenge.

The list grows, thereafter, with the availability of four other games which are none other than: Fallout 76, Amnesia: Collection, Yet Another Zombie Defense, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition.

Except The Last of Us Part II who stays available in the catalog until January 3, 2022, the others do not have a due date within the program. All are available tomorrow for PlayStation Now subscribers and can be played on PC, PS5 and PS4.