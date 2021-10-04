Game news The Last of Us Part II: The end could have been much darker according to Naughty Dog

Released in June 2020, The Last of Us Part II narrates the continuation of Ellie’s adventures, now living in a community more or less preserved from the infection that triggered the apocalypse. But when a tragedy occurs, she gives up everything to go in search of revenge.

Like the first opus, The Last of Us Part II allows us to take control of two main characters during the adventure. The first is obviously Ellie, around which the scenario revolves, while the second is Abby, with which we follow a parallel path. More brutal and darker than the first episode, the title could have had an even darker ending according to Halley Gross and Neil Druckmann, responsible for, among other things, the writing of the game.

What will follow represents a major spoiler of the end of the game, so if you don’t want to know what the conclusion has in store for you, do not click on the tag. For those who are still here, here is what the two writers said during an interview with Game Informer:

Spoil Display Hide When I signed, a lot of things were very similar (from what the players saw). We iterated a lot about what that last act looked like, but the idea was for Ellie to kill Abby. About halfway through production we changed that and let Ellie let go at the last second to show that a part of the old Ellie, the Ellie with humanity, the Ellie who is influenced by Joel, exists. still within this character who has been so overwhelmed by his quest for revenge, Halley Gross said.

Letting Abby live was thematically poor. But, vis-à-vis the end of the trip, it felt more honest to the character. The theme and what we’re trying to say have changed a bit, but our top priority is still being honest with the character. We try to do certain things, but they can only work if we are consistent with the character we are writing, added Neil Druckmann. The interview also allows to learn that this change was decided during the exchanges concerning the future of Lev and Yara. Several versions saw them die or survive, but once the choice was made, Neil Druckmann indicated to the team that Abby should survive.

