the list of games added to the catalog in October 2021

The October selection of PlayStation Now is marked by the thrill with The Last Of Us Part 2.

Halloween requires zombies for Sony’s PlayStation Now. The firm honors this month as it should with one of its biggest cartridges.

Games added to PS Now in October 2021

Here are the games that will be added to the PS Now catalog from Tuesday, October 5, 2021.





The Last Of Us Part II

Fallout 76

Amnesia: Collection

Desperados III

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

As you can see, several games being added in October tackle the horror genre like Amnesia Collection which brings together all three episodes of the series, or Yet Another Zombie Defense HD which instead goes into the multiplayer survival experience. It is of course The Last Of Us Part 2 that we will highly recommend to you. It will be possible to download it on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 or play it on PC in streaming thanks to cloud gaming. Awarded for its flawless accessibility, TLOU 2 is undoubtedly one of the games of the year 2020 and one of the most awarded games by both press and gamers. Beyond its end-of-the-world context, it is above all a human story. Even the competition has taken a beating.

The game will be available in the catalog until January 3, 2022. This leaves plenty of time to take advantage of all that this narrative experience has to offer.