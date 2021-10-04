the little picnic of Kombouaré in Lafont

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: top 10 most used Canaries

FC Nantes was able to react in time. A week after taking water from all sides facing the Stade de Reims in Delaune (1-3), the Canaries were tossed about by Laurent Batlles’ ESTAC yesterday at La Beaujoire. During the first period, it was even believed that Antoine Kombouaré’s men had fallen back into the same pitfalls as last season, with a loss of confidence and a monotonous game without surprise for the opponent.

Fortunately for FC Nantes, Andrei Girotto and Ludovic Blas fed the scoreboard … where the score could very well have been reversed without the presence of Alban Lafont. Impeccable on his line, the Canaries goalkeeper signed a clean-sheet that will mark a milestone and joined the typical team brushed by L’Équipe after this 9th day of L1.

Kombouaré praised the performance of his 22-year-old goalkeeper while recalling that he is one of those “who would have done better in Reims. “A way to prick him gently in order to better prepare for the derby against the Girondins de Bordeaux on October 17 (3 p.m.) after the return of the international break.

