The Lucid Air, the best electric on the market, is in production

On the same subject (s):

25-09-2021 – Battery production: Mercedes partners with Stellantis and Total – Equal partners.

17-09-2021 – The electric Lucid Air approved with a range of 836 km !!! – All the competition ridiculed.

09-15-2021 – Rivian R1T, the first electric pick-up in production – In front of Ford and Tesla.

04-09-2021 – Tesla: delays that add up – Eyes bigger than your stomach.

03-09-2021 – Xiaomi confirms that it will build cars – Electric.

12-07-2021 – Electric at Stellantis: 4 platforms, 3 motors, 3 batteries – The big maneuvers have started.

06-07-2021 – Bugatti now under the control of Croatian Rimac – The incredible rise in power.

Our latest tests:



Detailed test: Ford Mustang Mach E

Detailed Test: Toyota Camry Hybrid

Detailed test: Ford Kuga FHEV

Detailed test: Volkswagen ID.4 77 kWh

Detailed test: BMW X1 xDrive 25e plug-in hybrid

Detailed test: Toyota Yaris Hybrid

Kia Ceed SW plug-in hybrid, handling

