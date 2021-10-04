The MacBook Pro M1X launched in November?

The new high-end MacBook Pros are reportedly scheduled for November, according to sources by Mark Gurman in his weekly newsletter published on Bloomberg. The journalist specifies that the chip used will bear the name of Apple M1X and that there will be two graphics options, with 16 or 32 cores. The processor should be identical on the 14 “and 16” models, with 10 cores including 8 for performance and 2 for energy savings.

Mark Gurman doesn’t know when the keynote conference will be held – it should be virtual again – but recalls that Apple’s fall event often takes place in October. If this is the case, there could therefore be a few weeks delay between the announcement and the first deliveries. Mark Gurman is less optimistic for the Mac mini M1X, citing a launch that could be later.





Concept by Antonio De Rosa

Recall that this is a major overhaul that we expect for the MacBook Pro. There is talk of a design change for a flatter and angular chassis, the removal of the Touch Bar, the return of a little more varied connectivity (MagSafe, HDMI, SD card reader), or even Mini-LED screens with increased resolution while the small model would go from a diagonal of 13.3 “to 14”. While waiting for the arrival of new models, we strongly advise against investing in one of the models still equipped with an Intel processor.