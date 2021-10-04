the next updates will make you want to relaunch the game

Regularly, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla updates itself. New post-launch features that aim to expand the content. Although released in November 2020, almost a year ago, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla regales its regular players with expansions, updates and temporary events. On the menu: festivals, seasonal activities and a mess of novelties. The next updates have been announced, enough to make you want to relaunch the game.

the shared roadmap

In addition to its first two extensions, namely Wrath of the Druids and Paris siege, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla take advantage of the arrival of festivales, lighter updates and tough challenges. New features that delight regular players, who can control Eivor through new activities. Although its map is extremely large and its content substantial, Assassins Creed Valhalla can end up getting bored. An issue that Ubisoft intends to resolve through these repeated updates.





A ready-made solution that has proven itself. And to the delight of aficionados of this third installment following the 2017 reboot with Assassin’s Creed Origins, the developer roadmap for this fall. So, this Tuesday, October 5 will release update 1.3.2 ofAssassin’s Creed Valhalla, followed on October 19 by the Discovery Tour Viking Age, an interactive tour that should allow those interested to discover and explore a world without conflicts or gameplay constraints to lay eyes on the daily life of the locals, their traditions and their mores, while benefiting from the information provided by historians and other specialists.

This fall will follow the 1.4.0 update ofAssassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is already shaping up to be major, and the temporary event of the Oskoreia Festival. Beautiful content which should precede the third expansion of the game, scheduled for the coming months. Three months separate the releases of the first two extensions, a third extension for the end of the year is therefore possible. An expansion that would take the direction of Svartalfheim, the kingdom of the dark elves and the dwarves, according to information already shared.