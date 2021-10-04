The Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian

The Nobel Prize for Medicine opens, Monday, October 4, the 2021 season of famous awards. For the 120e anniversary of the awards, Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were awarded for their discoveries on how the nervous system senses temperature and touch it.

Their “Revolutionary discoveries” have “Allowed to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can be at the origin of the nervous impulses which allow us to perceive and adapt to the world”, commented the Nobel jury in Stockholm.

David Julius, 65, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), used capsaicin, an active component in chili peppers that causes a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in nerve endings in the skin that is responding in the heat.

Ardem Patapoutian, 54, a professor at the Scripps Research Institute in California, used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a new class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.

Other names mentioned

Two tandems were seen as favorites: on the one hand the Hungarian Katalin Kariko and the American Drew Weissman, pioneers of messenger RNA vaccines and professors at the University of Pennsylvania. On the other hand, the American Max Cooper, and the Australian of French origin Jacques Miller for discovering that white blood cells essential for human immunity were divided into two categories, B and T lymphocytes, thus unraveling the secret of the thymus, the last human organ whose precise function was still unknown in the 1960s.





Besides these two tandems, many researchers had their chances, such as the pioneers of cell adhesion, the Japanese Masatoshi Takeichi, the American-Finnish Erkki Ruoslahti and the British Richard Hynes.

In epigenetics, the American David Allis and the American-Romanian Michael Grunstein for their discoveries on the role of histones in the regulation of the impact of genes on cells.

Against breast cancer, the Americans Dennis Slamon and Mary-Claire King could be crowned for having identified risk factor genes and paved the way for treatments.

Australian-Briton Marc Feldmann and Briton Ravinder Maini have been mentioned for years for their discoveries against rheumatoid arthritis. Another Briton, Julian Davies, could have seen the end of antibiotic resistance, a matter of growing concern.

Last year, already in the midst of a pandemic, the 2020 prize went to virologists, the three discoverers of the dreaded hepatitis C.

The Nobel season continues in Stockholm on Tuesday with physics, Wednesday with chemistry, ahead of the eagerly awaited and still very open literature prizes on Thursday and peace on Friday, the only prize awarded in Oslo. The savings price will close the vintage next Monday.

