the people side of Bernard Tapie, who died this Sunday

The businessman, ex-minister, and ex-boss of a football club, who died at the age of 78, has also dabbled in song and cinema. Return on the artistic career of Bernard Tapie.

No businessman blues for him. We knew him as a business leader, football club boss, politician … But Bernard Tapie, who has just died at the age of 78 from stomach cancer, has had many other more artistic careers.

He has been an actor, in the theater and in the cinema, he has tried his hand at song, and has hosted a radio show. Back on the thousand lives of Bernard Tapie.

Tapie singer

Yéyé to Doc Gynéco. It is in the song that the very young Bernard Tapie first tried to break through, even before going into business. In 1966, in the middle of the yéyé period, he published several songs under the name of Bernard Tapy, including To laugh, for real, quick a drink or Run for your life. This is undoubtedly what the public does, because the musical career ends the same year.

Bernard Tapie nevertheless returned to the song in 1985. The one who has meanwhile become the champion of takeovers of bankrupt companies (Terraillon, Look, Wonder) performs two songs co-written with Didier Barbelivien entitled Succeed in life and I forbid you for the benefit of the Lino Ventura Perce-Neige foundation.

His musical career relaunched (and ended) in 1998, when Bernard Tapie took part in the song Life is Beautiful, with Doc Gynéco. Atmosphere street cred for the now ex-convict businessman, since he served an 8-month prison sentence in the case of the OM-VA rigged match.

“So fucking tell me, did we sell this game to you?” sings Doc Gyneco. “But you’re kidding, I love them in Valenciennes,” Tapie replies, in the midst of a redemption operation.

Lurking actor

In 1995, ineligible and in personal bankruptcy, Bernard Tapie turned to the cinema. He embodies the hero of Claude Lelouch’s film, Men, women, Instructions for use, alongside Fabrice Luchini, Alessandra Martinez, Ophélie Winter. He plays a businessman who suffers from a stomach ache and thinks he has cancer …





It is then shared, for several years, between the boards and the small screen. He first played the main role in a TV movie, Cazas, directed by Yves Boisset: the story of a military doctor wrongly accused of drug trafficking.

Then Bernard Tapie plays the commissioner Valence, in the series of the same name, 12 episodes broadcast on TF1 from 2003 to 2008.

He entered the scene in 2001, with Flight over a cuckoo’s nest, taken from the play by Dale Wasserman, in the role played by Jack Nicholson in the cinema.

Bernard Tapie also dabbles in the boulevard theater with Oscar, by Chantal Ladessou. Find Agnès Soral (seen in Lelouch’s film) in A handsome bastard in 2004. Two roles that he takes up in the eponymous television adaptations, in 2005 and 2008. He finally appears in Roller coasters in 2012, taking over a role created by Alain Delon.

“We return to childhood, that’s the virtue of the actor, it is to be in childhood”, he explained on the set of Thierry Ardisson in Everyone talks about it.

Tapie animator

First a good customer of 1980s TV shows (The Grand Chessboard, 7 out of 7, Champs Elysees, The game of truth, and the unforgettable Gym Tonic, with Véronique and Davina, where he skipped in rhythm dressed in a red marcel and green pants), he created a program called Ambitions, in 1986. So a business leader in full glory – it was the time of the famous ad for Wonder batteries “What makes Tapie work” – he helps young entrepreneurs to succeed. projects.

Radio host, he presents Hello Bernard on RMC in 1999. Listeners call him to talk about their problems or social problems.

He returned in the 2000s, as a TV host. In 2002, he presented a program called Right or wrong, on TF1. He receives guests there twice a month, to discuss social issues. Then in 2004, he hosted another TV magazine, on RTL9, Nothing to hide. There he receives Jacques Séguéla, Geneviève de Fontenay or even Jamel Debbouze and Claire Chazal.