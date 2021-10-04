The price increases for Bouygues Telecom’s mobile plans will continue

With 5G and new uses, the prices of telephone packages at Bouygues Telecom will continue to increase.

The operator’s hobby won’t be over anytime soon. Richard Veil, Chairman and CEO of Bouygues Telecom, returned to his practices imposing a price increase against some advantages to certain mobile subscribers. For his part, he believes that the evolution of the uses of the mobile network could be “multiplied by four”And consider“normal”That prices tend to increase.

“We will not be able to maintain the current prices for these uses“, Says the CEO at the microphone of Europe 1. The practice is however regularly criticized by users and consumer associations, even if it is completely legal, although framed. Words that also echo the latest statements by Xavier Niel, who explained last September that he did not wish to offer a lasting intermediate package similar to that of his competitors. If it did, Free would then be obliged, like them, to increase it regularly.





Two operators stand out in the use of this technique: Bouygues Telecom and its B & You packages, therefore, but also Red by SFR, which regularly increases its subscribers to very competitive packages, generally for an amount of € 3.

What the DGCCRF says

According to the DGCCRF, operators have the right to increase the price of packages while respecting two conditions. The first: notify one month in advance by mail or email. The second: the improvement of the subscription should only concern services that appeal to telecoms such as unlimited SMS, more data or better speed. On the other hand, they cannot in any case increase the price of the package for another reason such as “A music option, TV option, subscription to a book”. This action by SFR is therefore legal, even if the practice is generally not appreciated. In the event of an increase for another reason, the subscriber can report this increase in the flat rate on the SignalConso platform set up by the Fraud Control. His situation will then be examined. At the launch of the platform, the authority said that companies that have received several reports without reacting will be in their sights.