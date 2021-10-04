the stable version is available … but not yet for you

Android 12 arrives in a stable version, but only on the AOSP project for the moment. Consumer deployment is scheduled for later.

After months of development, Android 12 is now “officially available”. Don’t take out the confetti right away though, because there is a big nuance to be aware of.

Android 12 stable for manufacturers before users

The stable version of Android 12 is actually available on AOSP, Google’s open source OS project. Deployment to compatible smartphones has not yet started.

We think in particular of Google Pixel smartphones.





Keep an eye out for the arrival of Android 12 on a device within easy reach, starting with the Pixels in the coming weeks and on Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices later this year.

This official release of Android 12 in a stable version therefore primarily concerns smartphone manufacturers who will already be able to get their hands dirty to prepare for deployment on their models.

At the same time as the Pixel 6?

The general public will have to wait wisely for their smartphone to offer the long-awaited major update.

We can potentially imagine an ad dedicated to users at the same time as the announcement of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

As a reminder, this product announcement is expected for October 19. Finally, in its blog, Google recalls some contributions of Android 12, in particular the aesthetic redesign of the interface with Material You. We also recently learned that this extensive customization function would ultimately not be reserved for Pixels alone.