the summary in advance of episode 242 of Tuesday, October 5

Teyssier is determined to find a way so that Maxime does not leave the institute in Here it all begins. Louis arrives at the fateful moment of evaluating his dish. Gaëtan attacks Enzo about the photos of Stella.
Tuesday October 5 in Here it all begins, who will welcome a new chef, Olivia’s ex-husband and where two former characters will make a remarkable comeback… Maxime (Clément Rémiens reveals what he prefers in his relationship with Aurélie Pons) arrives in Teyssier’s office for tell him that he has not found proof of his innocence. Teyssier feels that his pupil is covering Ambre. Maxime then joins Salomé, who annoys her boyfriend’s choice to leave the institute to protect Ambre (Claire Romain also has a polyamorous relationship in life) and Jade. Salome threatens to denounce Amber. Maxime warns the latter and Jade that he has kept his word. Amber is still so vehement against him and Jade asks her sister to calm down.
Teyssier is determined not to let Maxime go
Teyssier (Benjamin Baroche adores The Little House On The Prairie), Claire and Antoine regret Maxime’s departure from the institute, but Claire recalls that they had no choice in view of the facts. Then, once alone, Teyssier asks Antoine to try to get the worms out of Maxime’s nose. The principal tries but without success. During the lunch service, Salomé attacks Ambre, but Enzo intervenes between the two students. Later, Teyssier goes to see Salomé to ask her for the truth. She ends up agreeing after he has guaranteed her anonymity as a source of information. Teyssier then summons Ambre to his office and orders him to exonerate Maxime.
Louis passes the test of judgment of the great chefs
Louis worked all night on a new idea for his dish. Charlène (Pola Petrenko is revealed on Instagram) tastes the result and congratulates him. Later, it was Teyssier’s turn, to his great regret, to admit that Louis’ dish was a success. The manager asks Rose to cancel the tasting with the great chefs, but she refuses. During the tasting, these are nothing but praise for Auguste Armand’s dish, revisited by the young man. Louis discreetly savored his success.
Water in the gas between Gaëtan and Noémie
Enzo took Deva (Kathy Packianathan) to visit the salt marshes and eat at Noemie’s restaurant. When Gaëtan arrives, he takes Enzo to task by blaming him for the fact that Tom came to see Stella about his naked photos. Gaëtan threatens Enzo if ever someone else attacks Stella again. On his return, Lionel reproaches him for having left him alone at the restaurant. He throws at Enzo that he too would have liked “watch“Stella, which Deva hears and takes badly. Enzo in turn berates Lionel for showing the photos to Tom. For her part, Noémie returns to Gaëtan’s altercation with Enzo. The two lovers quarrel. When she understands it. reason, Stella thanks Gaëtan for keeping his secret.