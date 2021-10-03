The train is moving

by Diane Vincero.

Knowing that the whole world is currently subject to the infinite and crushing power of GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon), major pharmaceutical (Pfizer etc.) and chemical (Monsanto etc.) lobbies, action must be taken directly. at the level of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to go beyond the minor bodies (national and European) – overtaken by – subjected to the big lobbies.

In this sense, the CSAPE, an anti-corruption union, has now taken a strong position on a global scale by bringing together actors from all countries:

CSAPE TRADE UNIONS AND ANTI-CORRUPTION ASSOCIATIONS CSAPE personalized complaint

THE TRAIN HAS STARTED: 7.8 billion inhabitants facing… a handful of owners (politicians and lobbyists)…

This handful of leaders is counting on the enslavement, for its sole benefit, of the army, the gendarmerie and the police, to destroy humanity and to garner more and more wealth.

Obviously totally delusional and Machiavellian project since already 1% of Humanity owns… 99% of the wealth !!

This pathological need to enslave the whole world is in fact a position of weakness on the part of this handful of leaders.

Indeed, when we are normally constituted, we do not need to enslave anyone …

But, this need at all costs to enslave and manipulate the army, the gendarmerie and the police… also and above all shows an intense fear of the 7.8 billion members of Humanity that we are.

Thousands of people have died from Covid following a refusal of life-saving early treatment.

The Declaration below is a battle cry of physicians who fight daily for the right to treat their patients and the right of patients to receive such treatment – without fear of interference, retaliation or censorship from the government, ordinal authorities (councils of the Order of Physicians, lawyers, etc.), pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and major technologies.

If you are a doctor or scientist and want to sign the declaration:

• doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org (French translation: ” More than 5,000 doctors and scientists accuse governments of criminal incompetence against COVID-19 “).

While not forgetting that the action of the CSAPE will be the one that will prevail over the whole, hence the interest that all these different actions and groups above and below come together.

• Letter for children’s doctors – Pediatric health collective (collectifdesantepediatrique.fr)

OPEN LETTER TO OUR SISTERS AND COLLEGE CHILDREN’S DOCTORS, Pediatricians, General Practitioners, School Doctors, PMI Doctors, Child Psychiatrists…

Dear Colleagues, We are at the dawn of a mass vaccination of children against a disease which hardly affects them, which they transmit little and this with an experimental technique whose […]

Mind-blowing! Who are the victims ? Parents and those who died after vaccination: Mélanie Macip 15 years old, Maxime Beltra 22 years old, Anthony Rio 24 years old? Or, those gentlemen in suits who refuse to discuss? I never threatened. They are afraid of the truth.

• ” To respect the Hippocratic oath, a doctor resigns from the Order of Physicians and from his status as a hospital practitioner “





Break with Olivier Soulier, who came to introduce us to the Syndicat Liberté Santé:

” In 2021, medicine has passed completely under the yoke of the pharmaceutical industry […] enslaved to goals that are no longer health “.

Item:

• ” We are still being lied to about the numbers of unvaccinated caregivers », Olivier Soulier (francesoir.fr)

After the vaccination obligation, the return of confinement and the arrest of Dr Théron [Voir « La Gestapo 2.0 : un médecin arrêté pour avoir traité ses patients contre la Covid »], interview with RéinfoCovid New Caledonia to take stock of the health situation: ” Let the world open its eyes “.

New Caledonia : ” the island is going to be a surprising experimental theater ”While the vaccine obligation was voted in early September in New Caledonia and the news has been dense since.

• ” New Caledonia: “the island will be a surprising experimental theater” », (Francesoir.fr)

Once again, it is necessary that all these actions, collectives, associations, federate and join the CSAPE to finally have THE indispensable weight and that they thus carry their action to the supreme level of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to go beyond the minor bodies (national and European) subject to GAFA, Big Pharma, Monsanto, etc.

FINALLY AN IMPORTANT THING:

The handful of leaders operate on the mode of perverse manipulation: they rely, among other things, on violence on the part of the people, to justify the launch of the army, the gendarmerie and the police against them.

These leaders will not hesitate to pay individuals to sow the beginning of violence, as a kind of detonator …

Let’s cut the grass under their feet: let’s not step into their stratagem. And if, unfortunately, a few people start to show violence, the golden rule will then be to move away immediately, to divide things up and avoid confusion …

In terms of manipulation, let us never forget that the principle is to put forward a “beautiful principle” (“to take such and such a decision for the so-called good of the people”), to better hide behind, destructive and financial actions …

Let us never forget that the States are not philanthropists (they are not there in the interest of the people), it is even written in the textbooks of philosophy !!!…

Here is an example of the absence of philanthropy, among many others, to think about: why and by what right, a farmer does not have the right to sell original seeds of fruits and vegetables (!! !!), while in Norway, in a bunker, all the original seeds are stored, leaving the people only GMO seeds which destroy the health of billions of individuals and make them dependent on Big Pharma ??

Where is the lizard ??? Etc., etc.

source: https://nouveau-monde.ca