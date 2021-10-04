The typical L1 team – Matchday 9 – Football

Author of a full match against Paris, Rennais Gatan Laborde is the player of the day. The Lillois Jonathan David, then the Mongasque Aurlien Tchouamni in particular, also stood out this weekend and appear in the 9th edition of the typical Maxifoot team.

Gatan Laborde shone against PSG.

As in past seasons, after each championship day, Maxifoot makes up its typical team. The best “eleven” and seven replacements are chosen according to their performance. The incumbents collect three points, the substitutes receive one point.

Replacements:

12. Etienne Green (AS Saint-Etienne)

13. Mamadou Sakho (Montpellier)

14. Andrei Girotto (Nantes)

15. Amadou Onana (Lille)

16. Aleksandr Golovin (AS Monaco)

17. Houssem Aouar (Olympique Lyonnais)

18. Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)

In details:

Player of the day: Gatan Laborde (Rennes)

A superb copy! Immediately in the right tempo, the image of a steal attempted early in the game, the Rennes striker was interesting by his races, his discounts and his presence in the box. At the end of the first half, he cleared the situation in favor of his team with a superb steal following a cross from Sulemana. Then as soon as he returned from the locker room, the former Hraultais was still decisive with this decisive pass for Tait’s goal. Essential !

Alban Lafont (FC Nantes)

To allow FC Nantes to win against Troyes on Sunday, the Canaries goalkeeper was particularly solid. Attentive on a strike from Ripart in the first period, the former Toulouse player was also solid after the break with important interventions in front of Rodrigues or Bald. Even in the last moments, he prevented a possible opposing revolt in front of Domingues.

Jimmy Cabot (Angers)

In a complicated meeting for Angers against Metz, the right piston of the SCO was the symbol of the revolt of his team. Particularly interesting in his projections, the former Angevin revived his team twice with two decisive decisive passes on goals from Cho and Mangani. He was even close to delivering another caviar Pereira Lage, which failed to fit his head. Valuable with in addition a totally correct defensive work.

Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice)

A sublime performance by his goal for the central defender of Nice. On several occasions, the former Toulousain however lacked concentration and was in difficulty faced with the activity of Mouni in the first period. Author of the ball lost on the occasion of the Brest striker, the French still recovered well thereafter. And above all, he scored this goal before the break.

Nayef Aguerd (Rennes)

The central defender of Rennes delivered an interesting copy on Sunday. On several occasions, the former Dijon has been effective in his coverage with a real ability to cut situations for Mbapp or Neymar. Like his partners, he sometimes suffered during the acceleration in Paris, but fought well.

Melvin Bard (OGC Nice)

Decisive! In the left lane, the side of OGC Nice was good. On the defensive level, the former Lyonnais was not in difficulty and well limited the damage with the help of Kamara in particular. And in his offensive contribution, he was particularly valuable with this decisive center for the opening of the score for Todibo, then this goal of the head at the end of an action which he himself had initiated.

Aurlien Tchouamni (AS Monaco)

Faced with his former team, the AS Monaco midfielder was excellent. Author of a huge work in the midfield, he really disgusted the Bordelais by scratching many balloons. Interesting in his projections, the French international was rewarded for his efforts with this opener. Quality performance.

Flavien Tait (Rennes)

his advantage since his repositioning in the axis, the midfielder of Rennes was good this Sunday! Like Martin, the former Angevin has absolutely no demeanor in the midfield fight with a good presence. Active in the recovery, he obviously sublimated his copy with this goal after returning from the locker room with a strike placed on a center from Laborde.

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)

Performing in the last matches, the Rennes winger has again confirmed his good form! In this poster, the Ghanaian international was immediately screened by posing big concerns to the Parisian defense, and in particular Hakimi. Not always successful in his attempts, he was nevertheless rewarded for his efforts before the break with this decisive pass for Laborde’s opener. After the break, the talent maintained its generosity in its runs and gave Donnarumma a new fright on a long shot.

Arnaud Kalimuendo (RC Lens)





The Lensois striker is launching his season! Mute until this 9th day of Ligue 1, the player loaned by PSG opened his counter with a double. He didn’t tremble to open the scoring on a penalty, then he adjusts Rajkovic after a good deep call on his second goal. At the start of the game, he had the first opportunity on a shot in the area rejected by the goalkeeper from Rome.

Jonathan David (Lille)

In a match so rich in intensity, the LOSC striker still impressed with his generosity! His incessant calls in dropout or in depth posed a lot of problems for the Marseille defense, who could not prevent him from registering a double. He hasn’t done everything or realized every chance he has, but his teammates certainly won’t blame him.

Ranking: Sulemana is coming back strong!

1. Savanier (Montpellier) – Hakimi, Gueye (Paris-SG): 10 points

4. Mbappe (Paris-SG) – Sulemana (Rennes): 9 points

6. Herrera (Paris-SG): 8 points

7. David (Lille) – Gouiri (Nice): 7 points

9. Cabot, Boufal (Angers) – Frankowski (Lens) – Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon) – Guendouzi, Luan Peres, Payet (Marseille) – Kouyate (Metz) – Caio Henrique (Monaco) – Lafont (Nantes) – Dante (Nice) – Marquinhos (Paris-SG): 6 points

21. Bernardoni (Angers) – Lopes (Lyon) – Green (St-Etienne): 5 points

24. Traor (Angers) – Pembele (Bordeaux) – Bayo (Clermont-F.) – Fofana, Clauss (Lens) – Emerson (Lyon) – Tchouamni (Monaco) – Laborde (Montpellier 1 pts, then Rennes) – Delort (Montpellier 3 pts, then Nice) – Girotto (Nantes) – Nyamsi (Strasbourg): 4 points

35. Mexer, Costil (Bordeaux) – Faivre (Brest) – Berthomier, Rashani (Clermont-F.) – Doucoure, Gradit, Sotoca, Kalimuendo, Danso (Lens) – Botman (Lille) – Moffi, Le Goff (Lorient) – Lucas Paquet (Lyon) – Mbacke Dieng, nder, De La Fuente (Marseille) – Sarr, Centonze (Metz) – Germain (Montpellier) – Kolo Muani, Chirivella, Castelletto (Nantes) – Bentez, Bard, Dolberg, Todibo (Nice) – Navas, Kehrer, Diallo (Paris-SG) – Ekitike, Moreto Cassama, Konan (Reims) – Bourigeaud, Martin, Tait, Aguerd (Rennes) – Diallo, Djiku, Sels (Strasbourg): 3 points

75. Terrier (Rennes): 2 points

76. Cho, Mendy (Angers) – J. Onana, Hwang (Bordeaux) – Cardona (Brest) – Leca (Lens) – Weah, Andr, Grbic, A. Onana, Yilmaz (Lille) – Lauriente (Lorient) – Aouar, Shaqiri, Caqueret, Denayer (Lyon) – Pol Lirola, Rongier (Marseille) – Ben Yedder, Golovin, Diop, Volland, Gelson Martins (Monaco) – Sakho, Mavididi (Montpellier) – Simon, Pallois (Nantes) – Lotomba, Boudaoui ( Nice) – Neymar (Paris-SG) – Faes, Rajkovic (Reims) – Traor, Meling (Rennes) – Sow (St-Etienne) – Thomasson (Strasbourg) – Chavalerin (Troyes): 1 point

Classification by club: Lens, new runner-up

1. Paris-SG – 53 points

2. Lens – 30 points

3. Marseille – 29 points

4. Rennes, Nice – 28 points

6. Angers – 23 points

7. Lyon – 22 points

8. Nantes – 21 points

9. Montpellier – 19 points

10. Lille, Monaco – 15 points

12. Strasbourg – 14 points

13. Metz, Bordeaux – 12 points

15. Reims – 11 points

16. Clermont-F. – 10 points

17. Lorient – 7 points

18. St-Etienne – 6 points

19. Brest – 4 points

20. Troyes – 1 point

It was the typical team for the 9th day of Ligue 1. See you on Sunday 17 October to find out about the typical team for the 10th day!