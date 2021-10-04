there will be no PV this year

The obligation to have equipment dedicated to winter conditions on one’s car will come into force on November 1, 2021. However, this will not be generalized. It will apply in the departments located in mountain ranges… if the “massif committee” set up locally has deemed it necessary.

Of the 48 departments concerned at the base, ten said no! On the contrary, some have generalized it, while a majority will apply the measure to part of the department. We were also the first to offer you an update on the areas concerned, updated as and when the prefectural announcements.





As a reminder, the motorists concerned have the choice: either they fit four winter tires on their car, or they fit at least two chains or socks, which must therefore be in the vehicle. And you have to be in good standing as soon as you venture into an affected area, even if it’s occasional.

However, if you are not in good standing … you risk nothing! Road Safety has just confirmed that “possible breaches […] will not be sanctioned this winter. ”For this first year, the police will carry out checks to provide information on the subject.

It will therefore be the time for education, a wise decision when the law is not yet well known enough … and departments have still not taken a position! But without a doubt, the time for PV will come!