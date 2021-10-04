These 4 Cryptos that he almost bought last year, but still today

The retrospective is a wonderful thing. Looking back, I would have bought bitcoin (BTC) in 2009 and been sipping mojitos on a Caribbean island. But unfortunately, we can’t invest in hindsight, and drinking too much mojitos is bad for your health.

It’s interesting to look at how some tokens have performed over the past year, not least because it reminds us of the tremendous growth the industry has experienced as a whole. This can help us spot useful trends for the future and identify market segments that are worth following.

Here are four pieces that I would have bought – or bought more – on October 1, 2020 in hindsight. If you had bought $ 1,000 of each coin, today you would have over $ 250,000 worth of cryptocurrency.. Not only have they seen significant gains, but they also have strong long-term potential.

1. Solana (SOL)

The super-fast smart contract cryptocurrency has stunned crypto-lovers over the past few months, hitting one all-time high after another. Smart contracts are self-executing pieces of code that take blockchains to a whole new level. Rather than just recording transactions, smart contracts live on the blockchain and act automatically when certain conditions are met.

Ethereum (ETH) was the first smart contract platform, but it struggles with high transaction costs and network congestion. It is working on an upgrade to Eth2, but until then Ethereum alternatives like Solana are competing fiercely for market share.

Solana has gained more than 4,800% since last year around the same time. Or, to put it another way, if you had bought $ 1,000 from Solana a year ago, it would be worth almost $ 50,000 today.

2. Terra (LUNA)

Terra gained over 12,000% last year, catapulting it into the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Terra is one of the leaders in what is called algorithmic stablecoins. Stable currencies avoid the volatility that is seen in normal cryptocurrencies because their value is tied to another commodity, such as gold or the US dollar.

Some, like the USD Coin (USDC), are stable currencies backed by fiats. This means that for every USDC issued, there must be one dollar in reserve to support the token. Terra’s coins – including the United States Dollar (UST), Euro (EUT), and Canadian Dollar (CAT) – work differently. They are backed by a pool of LUNA tokens that an algorithm-driven smart contract buys or sells to keep prices in line.





Terra’s spectacular growth makes her a piece that I would love to have in my wallet right now.

3. Fantom (FTM)

Like Solana, Fantom is a smart crypto-contract platform. What sets it apart is that it uses what’s called a directed acyclic graph (DAG), which allows transactions to be processed in parallel and makes the system more scalable.

It has also recorded huge returns – FTM has grown over 3,000% over the past year. On October 1, 2020, 1 FTM was worth $ 0.0386, and it is trading today at $ 1.21.

If I had a time machine I would go back and buy all the cryptos with smart contracts I could find, although there’s a good chance that only four or five of them will end up. by imposing itself. But smart contracts are quite simply one of the most exciting parts of blockchain technology. They are fueling the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi) industry and the popular world of digital collectibles in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

4. Polygon (MATIC)

Generally speaking, there are two ways for cryptocurrencies to solve the problems faced by older cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Either they are starting from scratch and building a new and improved blockchain, or they are creating what is called a ” layer 2“, Which sits on top of the existing blockchain and processes transactions faster and at lower cost.

Polygon is a popular Tier 2 solution. It’s unusual because it doesn’t offer a single option: it’s an aggregator of scalability solutions. Developers can choose whatever path works best for them. Its price has increased by more than 5,500% since last year.

To look forward

I don’t have a crystal ball, so I can’t tell you which cryptos – if any – could produce similar returns in the future. The coins mentioned above are all available on the best cryptocurrency apps and exchanges, but remember that these massive gains are no guarantee of future performance.

The cryptocurrency market is notoriously volatile and unpredictable, which is why it is advisable to invest only the money that you can afford to lose. But one of the trends to watch for in the coming year is adoption.

Ethereum might be slow and expensive, but it still hosts the largest share of apps because people are used to using it. With so many pieces jostling and so many different technology solutions, the next step will be to see which ones can attract a significant number of users. So, if you are looking for a way to differentiate one project from another, you can take into account the number of projects running on each platform, as well as the number of developers using it.