These cross-border workers have even considered quitting their jobs

A few weeks ago, many border households with mixed incomes – both French and Luxembourgish – saw their taxes increase in France. The French government backed down on Friday. For the 2020 and 2021 income tax, households will be able to request the application of the old tax treaty on the elimination of double taxation.

Sophie, from Gandrange, has been working as a cleaning lady for ten years. She was seriously thinking of leaving Luxembourg to work in France, because “it is no longer profitable”. But the turnaround could “change everything,” she explains.

For the OGBL, there is nothing concrete

Sarah is a liberal nurse on the Herserange side and was thinking of leaving her post in France to work in Luxembourg, where her husband, a caregiver is already. With this news, “I slowed down all my research,” she says. Stéphane, from Metz, senior executive in finance in a global company, “has been thinking about working in France for a while, especially with teleworking”. He will have “more time to make up his mind,” he adds.

The modalities “for recalculating the 2020 income tax for households affected by this change in methods” will be specified “in the coming days”, according to the French government. The OGBL maintains the call for a rally, tomorrow, at 3 p.m., in front of Metz station. “For now, there is nothing concrete. We have to keep up the pressure, ”says Christian Simon-Lacroix.

(Marion Mellinger / The essential)