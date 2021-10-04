These cross-border workers have even considered quitting their jobs

A few weeks ago, many border households with mixed incomes – both French and Luxembourgish – saw their taxes increase in France. The French government backed down on Friday. For the 2020 and 2021 income tax, households will be able to request the application of the old tax treaty on the elimination of double taxation.
Sophie, from Gandrange, has been working as a cleaning lady for ten years. She was seriously thinking of leaving Luxembourg to work in France, because “it is no longer profitable”. But the turnaround could “change everything,” she explains.
For the OGBL, there is nothing concrete
Sarah is a liberal nurse on the Herserange side and was thinking of leaving her post in France to work in Luxembourg, where her husband, a caregiver is already. With this news, “I slowed down all my research,” she says. Stéphane, from Metz, senior executive in finance in a global company, “has been thinking about working in France for a while, especially with teleworking”. He will have “more time to make up his mind,” he adds.
The modalities “for recalculating the 2020 income tax for households affected by this change in methods” will be specified “in the coming days”, according to the French government. The OGBL maintains the call for a rally, tomorrow, at 3 p.m., in front of Metz station. “For now, there is nothing concrete. We have to keep up the pressure, ”says Christian Simon-Lacroix.
(Marion Mellinger / The essential)
You have just posted a comment on our site and we thank you. Messages are checked before publication. In order to ensure the publication of your message, you must however respect certain points.
“My comment was not published, why?”
Our team has to process several thousand comments every day. There may be a delay between when you send it and when our team validates it. If your message has not been published after more than 72 hours of waiting, it may have been deemed inappropriate. The essential reserves the right not to publish a message without notice or justification. Conversely, you can contact us to delete a message you sent.
“How can I ensure that my message is validated?”
Your message must respect the legislation in force and not contain incitement to hatred or discrimination, insults, racist or hateful, homophobic or stigmatizing messages. You must also respect copyright and copyright. Comments must be written in French, Luxembourgish, German or English, and in a way that everyone can understand. Messages with misuse of punctuation, capital letters or SMS languages are prohibited. Off-topic posts with the article will also be deleted.
I do not agree with your moderation, what should I do?
In your comment, any reference to a moderation decision or question to the team will be removed. In addition, commentators must respect other Internet users just like editorial journalists. Any aggressive message or personal attack on a member of the community will therefore be deleted. If, despite everything, you believe that your comment has been unfairly deleted, you can contact us on Facebook or by email on feedback@lessentiel.lu Finally, if you believe that a published message is contrary to this charter, use the button of alert associated with the disputed message.
“Do I have the right to promote my activities or my beliefs?”
Commercial links and advertising messages will be removed from comments. The moderation team will not tolerate any proselytizing message, whether for a political party, religion or belief. Finally, do not communicate personal information in your nicknames or messages (phone number, last name, email etc.).
Most popular comments
The last comments