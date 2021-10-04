“Thinking about maintenance must become an obsession”

The scenario is repeated with points abandoned again at the very end of the match …

“That’s four points! Minus four, plus four, measure the difference! The content is not bad, but we are fragile. The absence of Kiki Kouyaté (suspended) then the premature exit of Sikou Niakaté were detrimental to us in the aerial game. With a little care, we could have avoided these goals. With a notion of additional responsibility… It’s a shame, because I think we have contained our opponent well, without being too worried. Angers made a big mistake, we made a big mistake… We had two injuries in the first half, which penalizes us enormously. Because they are two athletic players. There you have it, the story of the match. “

What is the news for Sikou Niakaté and Ibrahima Niane?

“These are two muscle injuries. There was an alert for Sikou (left thigh) , we put it to rest but it was not enough. It gave up. For Ibra (right thigh) , it seems a little lighter but it’s too early to say more. “

Your team presented two very different faces from one half to the next …

“Confidence was surely damaged after Angers equalized. We have to get back to the basics, we have to play a lot easier… I haven’t seen many chances from our opponent, I don’t remember a goalkeeper stopping… I didn’t not the memory anyway, where then I was too angry. But we lose too many easy balls: the level of the First Division does not allow such losses. Like the first goal and the third. At some point, you have to know how to position yourself well and not make these kinds of mistakes. “





The international break will once again deprive you of many players. Difficult to work in these conditions …

” It’s catastrophic ! We are not going to repeat the same things over and over again… For lack of resources, we took a lot of African players who were not selected before they came to Metz. It is an additional difficulty, but a big difficulty. Players cannot have two goals, they cannot be in trouble in clubs and go to selection. “