this is what Paint’s new interface looks like

Just days before the release of Windows 11, Microsoft pushed an update to its operating system for members of its Insider program. Available for a few days in the developer channel, this update includes the new version of Paint, which Panos Panay announced on Twitter in August.

As the boss of Windows had unveiled, Paint version Windows 11 benefits from a modernized interface. Microsoft talks about this new version as a modern version of its classic application. The Redmond firm therefore applied the Fluent Design codes to it so that it fits perfectly into Windows 11. The application thus benefits from a new icon and opens in a window with rounded corners.

As everywhere in the operating system, Microsoft has done everything to simplify the interface and make it more digestible. And that goes through the abandonment of the famous ribbon (which will surely not be missed by anyone) in favor of a clearer toolbar and a palette of colors all in circles. Paint also benefits from the arrival of several drop-down menus, which make it easier to select different brushes and brushes and define their thickness more easily.





Paint also includes a new “Text” tool accessible by clicking on the “A” button grafted into the program toolbar.

Finally, this new version of the application is supposed to support the dark theme of Windows 11. However, the version deployed here seems to be usable for the moment only with the light theme, even if the dark mode is configured in operating system settings.

Source: Microsoft