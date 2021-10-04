this means of heating which should not inflate the bill

Gas prices are exploding, those of fuel oil and electricity too, but those of firewood remain moderate, reports BFMTV, Monday, October 4.

Is wood the only solution to avoid paying exorbitant heating bills? In any case, faced with the rise in gas, fuel and electricity prices, the industry is resisting. Wood pellets remain cheaper compared to cost per kilowatt, points out BFMTV, Monday October 4, and the finding is even more obvious these days.

Indeed, the price of wood is “very stable”, because it does not “does not depend on geopolitical decisions”, Eric Vial, general delegate of the national association of wood pellet heating professionals, Propellet, specifies to the continuous news channel. The raw material comes from France, which limits the supply problems. There is no risk of there being a conflict over a controversial gas pipeline or even an OPEC + crisis, it is specified. In addition, the pellets come from sawdust, recycled for heating, which is an ecological asset.





As a result, consumers should turn to wood stoves and boilers even more. This year, the sector expects to sell 190,000 stoves, or 30,000 more than in 2019, and 25,000 boilers (14,500 two years earlier). France has 1.27 million pellet appliances. “We were already in a phase of major development thanks to state aid for consumers,” said the continuous news channel Eric Vial.

Nevertheless, “the penetration rate of boilers is still low”, explains Audrey Zermati, Strategy Director of Effy, to BFMTV. She specifies that these installations “cost more and appeared to be elitist equipment”. Aid for energy renovation is a game-changer, with MaPrimeRénov ‘in particular, which provides aid up to 10,000 euros. Sometimes half the price of the boiler.

1,147 euros per year

The energy renovation specialist promises great savings. In its comparison of heating in France, Effy evaluated the annual bill for a fuel boiler, ie 2,100 euros per household. Then, electricity costs 1,777 euros, followed by gas, 1,369 euros and wood, 1,147 euros per year. The sector ensures that forests will not suffer from the development of wood heating, because the better insulation of buildings and the improvement of equipment allow less consumption.