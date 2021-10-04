This new open-world horror game will play with your worst fears

As Halloween approaches, horror games abound. And for good reason, the most famous horror party in history is the perfect theme to present dismal houses, terrifying monsters and scary atmospheres. However, you will have to wait a bit longer to discover this new open world horror game that will play with your worst fears.

a horrible enemy

To appeal to an audience of veterans, horror games seek to be ever more innovative. Playing on both the atmosphere and the bestiary, the latter must offer different experiences so as not to tire fans of the genre. And rather than playing on familiar ground, the game Choo-choo Charles wanted to get out of the originality card, by presenting an antagonist who will play with your worst fears: Charles. Although its name remains classic, this enemy is none other than a spider train with a clown face.





A horror game that asks you to explore an island aboard a yellow train as Charles relentlessly tracks you down. And if the latter is behind you, you can try to get rid of it by shooting it with your machine gun. During your quiet hours, you will have to chat with the locals, collect scrap metal and unravel the mysteries of this special island. Scrap metal will allow you to improve your train in particular, from its life to its speed, including damage inflicted and its armor. Note that by improving it, its appearance will change.

A first trailer has been released by the developers behind Choo-choo Charles and, although the concept is not innovative, it has the merit of being simple and original. A Steam page has already been opened and you can add the game to your wishlist. “Navigate an island aboard an old train, upgrade it over time, and use it to fight an evil smart train that is terrorizing your home. Charles is hungry, don’t be his next meal“can we read in particular. Scheduled for early next year, Choo-choo Charles should give some scares to those who are afraid of spiders, clowns or trains. Yes, it does exist.