Thomas Pesquet becomes the first Frenchman to lead the International Space Station

Thomas Pesquet during a liaison with the International Space Station, May 6, 2021. COLDPLAY / VIA REUTERS

One more prestigious line on Thomas Pesquet’s CV: the astronaut became, Monday, October 4, the first Frenchman to take control of the International Space Station (ISS). He took over from his Japanese teammate Akihiko Hoshide (JAXA), who symbolically handed him the key to the space vehicle during a handover ceremony, broadcast on the NASA site.

“I am proud to represent my country up there”said Thomas Pesquet, 43, who arrived aboard the Space Station in April for the second orbit mission of his career. The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut greeted the “Active role that France has played in aerospace and space exploration”.

” Thank you to all the decision-makers, all the engineers, all those working in the space sector. If today I become the first commander of a space vehicle, it is largely to you that I owe it ”, continued this ex-airline pilot, in French this time. “You’ve been a great teammate and you’re going to be a great commander! “, Akihiko Hoshide, who had been in command of the ISS for five months, told him.





“Now it’s my turn to try to do a good job of keeping the mission safe, completing our operational tasks and getting back to those we love healthy and happy”, replied the French astronaut, thanking his Japanese colleague for his “Fantastic job”.

Shooting a movie in orbit

In this post, which he will occupy until his return to Earth scheduled for November, Thomas Pesquet will be responsible for the six other members with whom he is currently staying in the ISS (three Americans, two Russians and a Japanese), as well. as three new members who are preparing to take off from Baikonur in Kazakhstan to join the Station and shoot the first fiction film in orbit there.

The ISS commander is the one who comes into daily contact with the ground, and must ensure the proper execution of the tasks assigned to astronauts (scientific experiments, maintenance operations, etc.), in a good atmosphere. In the event of an emergency, such as a fire or depressurization, it is he who has full authority to make decisions.

These tasks are not comparable to flying an airplane because the Space Station flies 400 km above the Earth autonomously, and orientation maneuvers are performed from the ground.

