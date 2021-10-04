Thomas Pesquet commander of the ISS: the new powers of the head of the station

SPACE – A great day in the life of Thomas Pesque. The French astronaut, on board the international space station since April 2021, became on Monday October 4 the commander of the ten other crew members on board. An honor which, as you can see in the video at the top of this article, goes with very broad responsibilities … and rather vague outlines.

As detailed in the space station’s internal regulations, the role of the commander is indeed to ensure “cohesion” between the members of the station, as well as the “integrity” of the equipment on board. And for that, he is free to take “all necessary measures” … including force, if a crew member endangers the mission.

Fortunately, no commander has had to resort to this end since 2000, when the first crew arrived on the ISS. The crises that the “boss” has to face are rarely human.





In 2013, a leak from an ammonia heater, used to cool the station’s systems, gave Chris Hadfield, the Canadian commander, who was in contact with Earth, a hard time to solve the problem. Five years later, a hole in a Soyuz module caused a new material puzzle – and a small diplomatic incident.

Difficult times that have never been caused by problems inside the crew, or mismanagement of equipment by the latter. But even unexpected perils should not be managed in the first place by the commander: on the ground, it is the flight director, a key position at NASA, who makes the majority of the decisions.

There remains a very present communication aspect: the commander is the face of the ISS. A role that Thomas Pesquet should be able to play to perfection. But there is an undeniable seriousness linked to this post which he will occupy for a month. As Chris Hadfield said in an interview: “The hard part is being prepared to make the right choice if things go wrong.”

