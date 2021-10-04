Thomas Pesquet to take command of the International Space Station for a month, a first for a Frenchman

The handover with its Japanese predecessor will take place on Monday evening. He will lead the mission until November, before returning to Earth.

This is the climax of his stay in space. Thomas Pesquet will take the International Space Station (ISS) Command, Monday, October 4. This is the first time that a Frenchman will hold this role. He will be the master on board for a month before coming back to Earth in November.

Being a captain, “it’s like in a boat, there is only one master on board after God”, commented the Frenchman at a press conference in March, before starting his mission in orbit in April. “Obviously, a lot of things are decided at the control center. But if there is one voice in the crew that matters, it is the captain’s voice.”.

Thomas Pesquet will be responsible for the other six crew members (three Americans, two Russians and one Japanese) currently staying in the ISS. He will, of course, have no control over the piloting of the station, which is autonomous and whose maneuvers are directed from Earth.





On the other hand, “It is up to the captain to ensure that the whole team can perform well the assigned tasks”, explains the Belgian astronaut Franck De Winne, who held this position in 2009. And in an emergency, the captain has full authority to make decisions without waiting for instructions from the ground.

He will take over from the Japanese Akihiko Hoshide during a key handover ceremony (symbolic) of the space vehicle, broadcast live on the NASA channel on Monday evening.