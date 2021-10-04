Threatening sky one month away from crucial COP26 for the climate

One month before the COP26 on the climate, the leaders of the planet are in a hurry from all sides to act quickly and strongly to curb a “catastrophic” warming, but between the Covid-19 crisis and the anger of the most vulnerable, the negotiations are ‘announce stormy.

States around the world will have from October 31 to November 12 to negotiate in Glasgow, Scotland, and commit more concretely to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We can either save our world or condemn humanity to a hellish future,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday before ministers from around fifty countries gathered to prepare for this crucial deadline.

In August, the UN climate experts (IPCC) warned against the risk of reaching the threshold of + 1.5 ° C warming around 2030, ten years earlier than estimated.

Faced with the relentless observation of science, and the devastating floods, storms, heat waves and fires that sweep across all continents, the solution is unequivocal: we must drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions by profoundly reforming our production methods. and consumption.

“It’s a race against time,” UN climate official Patricia Espinosa told AFP.

According to the latest UN assessment, the current commitments of the States would lead to a “catastrophic” warming of 2.7 ° C, far from the objective of the Paris agreement to keep this warming well below +2 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, if possible at + 1.5 ° C.

In this context, the objectives of COP26 are ambitious: keep the 1.5 ° C objective “within reach” by aiming for carbon neutrality in 2050, mobilize finance, accelerate adaptation to impacts.

An ambition that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson summed up in four words: “Coal, cars, cash and trees”, in reference to the transition to clean energy and electric vehicles, the aid promised to developing countries and capital stop of deforestation.

– Confidence at half mast –

“Failure is still a possibility but we cannot, must not, accept it,” insisted Antonio Guterres.

Among the explosive issues, the still unfulfilled promise of developed countries to increase their assistance to poor countries to $ 100 billion per year by 2020 to adapt to the impacts of climate change and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. And solidarity in general between the North, responsible for global warming, and the South, on the front line in the face of the impacts.





“I imagine that there will be a lot of anger and disappointment, there is a huge lack of confidence”, comments Tasneem Essop, patron of the Climate Action Network which brings together more than 1,500 NGOs.

In addition, with Covid-19, “this COP is taking place at a time when the burden and suffering are felt keenly by developing countries, after the reluctance of rich countries to stand in solidarity with the poorest to provide vaccines” , she told AFP.

The fear of unequal access to Glasgow linked to the virus further adds to the tensions, despite the vaccines offered by the British to participants who wanted them and their promise of funding for hotels for those subject to quarantine.

“We are still worried about the possibility of being able to send our delegates to COP26, to negotiate key issues related to climate change, which will have such a profound impact on our peoples”, regretted on Twitter the president of the Group of Countries the least developed Sonam P. Wangi.

– What about China? –

British COP President Alok Sharma on Thursday acknowledged concerns for some countries, especially the small Pacific islands, but said he was working to resolve the issues. Registrations for the COP are “very good”, and “more than 100 leaders have confirmed their presence in person” for the summit on November 1 and 2, he said.

But it is above all for the participation of representatives of civil society, an essential link in these climate conferences, that the NGOs are concerned.

A few weeks before the start of negotiations (October 31 to November 12), observers are however noting some positive signals. In particular the announcement by the United States of their intention to double their climate aid to poor countries by increasing it to 11.4 billion dollars per year, and that of China, which has pledged to stop building coal-fired power stations abroad.

The real question remains “what will China do” regarding its domestic commitments, however, notes Alden Meyer, analyst at the E3G think tank.

President Xi Jinping announced a year ago to aim for carbon neutrality by 2060 and peak emissions “around 2030”, but the country responsible for more than a quarter of global emissions has failed. submitted to the UN revised commitments, as provided for in the Paris Agreement. More than 50 other countries are still missing, including India.

On the road to Glasgow, the G20 summit at the end of October will already give an idea.

“The optimistic scenario would be for the G20 to give momentum to Glasgow,” said Alden Meyer. “The least optimistic would be a dead end and an arrival at the Glasgow summit without real unity” of these countries responsible for 80% of emissions, he worries.