    Tom Cruise separated from Hayley Atwell

    His rapprochement with Prince William, who had invited him this summer to the Vip square of Euro 2020 does not seem to have brought luck to Tom Cruise, who is once again facing a terrible rupture.

    This summer, the Hollywood actor appeared very close to Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince George, in the Euro 2000 final. The photos circulated on the world press. And a rumor had circulated that it would be the relationship of Tom Cruise with Hayley Atwell, his partner in Mission Impossible, whose mother is British.

    But ultimately, this story did not last long since according to information revealed by The Sun, and taken up by the last issue of Public, their couple would have imploded.


    The surprising decision would have been taken, that of “remaining friends”, just after the shooting of their last film.

    Their respective very busy schedules would be involved in the implosion of their couple.

    This unity, a marriage had however been evoked because of their astonishing complicity displayed on the set and outside.

    “During the Wimbledon final in July, the couple even appeared together. For the first… and the last time! To believe that, for Tom, getting back together is
    really… an impossible mission! », Lamented the publication.


