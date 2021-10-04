Toulouse. Airbus signs a new agreement for a large order of aircraft

Toulouse news See my news

Follow this media

Airbus and the Italian national company ITA have formalized an agreement for the purchase of 28 aircraft on Thursday, September 30, 2021. (© Illustration / Adobe Stock)

The order book continues to fill up for Airbus. The manufacturer announced, Thursday, September 30, 2021, the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Italia Trasporto Aereo SpA (ITA), the new Italian national company which takes over fromAlitalia, bankrupt.

An order of 28 devices

In a press release, ITA announces that it has chosen Airbus as a “strategic partner” for its fleet.





The new order concerns 28 devices. In detail, we find 10 Airbus A330neo, 7 A220 aircraft and 11 Airbus of the A320neo family.

At the same time, the Italian national carrier indicates that it has signed an agreement with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for the rental of 31 new Airbus planes new generation.

The first deliveries by the end of 2022

“ITA did a thorough assessment of the aircraft and chose Airbus across all segments. It is very gratifying and a testament to the great value of the Airbus product line ”, rejoiced. Christian Scherer, Commercial Director of Airbus and Director of Airbus International.

Delivery of these new aircraft will begin at the end of the first quarter of 2022. By the end of 2025, “70% of the fleet will be made up of new generation aircraft”.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Toulouse in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.