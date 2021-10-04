Toyota becomes leader in the American market ahead of GM

The very specific context of the semiconductor crisis could cause a small earthquake on the other side of the Atlantic. General Motors is in fact being overtaken by Toyota in the ranking of automotive groups. A small feat when we know that GM has held the first place since … 1931!

Over the first nine months of the year, Toyota delivered 1.86 million vehicles in the United States, ahead of General Motors, which stands at 1.78 million. While GM sales rose 0.1% over the first three quarters, the last one ended with a bright red score: – 33%. Conversely, Toyota saw its sales jump by more than 26% between January and September, with a third quarter in the green.

This is a simply historic situation which can be explained by the serious supply problems facing the major automotive groups. However, not all are in the same boat.





At the end of September, GM had 128,757 vehicles in stock. This is almost three times less than the stock on hand at the end of the first quarter. At Toyota, the month of September ended with a drop of 22% and a stock that is shrinking to the point of reaching 100,000 vehicles. What to hold, according to our colleagues in the American press, no more than 18 days!

Another direct consequence of these shortages is that manufacturers favor the most profitable models, and this has a direct impact on the average price of a new vehicle in the United States, which went from 41,528 to 42,802 dollars in one month, beating a new record. The average rate last year was $ 36,000.

Clearly, the trend may still be reversed by the end of the year, with the ranking playing on whoever knows how to find semiconductors most effectively.