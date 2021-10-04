Travel abroad: beware, some countries require two doses of the vaccine, even if you have had the Covid

Some countries do not recognize the possibility of having only one dose of the vaccine if the person has already contracted Covid. Thus some French travelers, whose vaccination schedule is considered complete in the country, must isolate themselves and present an essential reason, to access certain territories.

As more and more French people have a full vaccination schedule, the possibility of free travel again is also emerging. But some countries require that travelers have received both doses, while in France, one is considered to be fully vaccinated, after a dose received following a contraction of the Covid.

As countries are sovereign as to the vaccination strategy they decide to adopt, some states refuse travelers who have received only one dose, even if with this dose, they have a complete vaccination schedule in their country.

In Canada, around 40 if you only have one dose

This is the case, for example, in Canada, which does not recognize people who have received only one dose as fully vaccinated, as the France Diplomatie website specifies.

“Since September 7, 2021, fully vaccinated foreign nationals can travel to Canada without justifying an essential reason and are exempt from quarantine upon arrival,” however, “people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have not received than a dose of vaccine are not considered to be fully vaccinated. “

Without this complete vaccination schedule, in the eyes of the Canadian government, “travelers who have not received all their doses of a vaccine must still respect the obligation to present an essential reason for entering Canada and must undergo testing on arrival and quarantine requirements for 14 days“.





United Kingdom, Ukraine …

As Le Parisien underlines in an article devoted to this subject, the North American country is not the only one to claim two doses to certify a complete vaccination. UK and Ukraine also require two doses to be able to access their territory without going through the isolation box.

“As of October 4 at 4 a.m., travelers who have received a full vaccination no longer need to provide proof of a negative test for less than 72 hours upon entering UK territory.“, indicates France Diplomatie, otherwise travelers entering the territory will have to test themselves and respect” a period of isolation of 10 days on arrival, which can be carried out at home or at the hotel “.

Malta once again accessible with a post-Covid dose

Ukraine is also one of these countries, while Malta, which until then required two mandatory doses, is now only asking for proof that the Covid was contracted less than six months ago in order to be able to present a single dose. “People who have only had one injection after recovery from Covid may since 1 October 2021 be authorized to enter Maltese territory without quarantine provided they have proof that they had the covid less than 6 months ago“, thus indicates the site of the French embassy in Malta.

Given the restrictions that each country is free to apply within the framework of the health context, the Routard, which also devotes an article to these conditions specific to certain territories, recommends obtaining information on a case-by-case basis. As a reminder, travelers can consult the entry conditions in each country by going to the travel advice page set up on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.