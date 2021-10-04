Travel arrangements between Martinique, France and the West Indies

As of Monday, October 4, 2021, new travel arrangements between overseas territories and France will be put in place. Focus on what is changing from and to Martinique.

According to Decree No. 2021-1268 of September 29, 2021, displacement measures are subject to a complete vaccination schedule. Thus, the main change for Martinique is the end of tests for vaccinated travelers from France to Martinique. They will be able to move freely between the two territories.

Reinforced measures for the unvaccinated

Still subject to compelling reasons (personal or family, emergency health or professional order that cannot be postponed), unvaccinated travelers must now present a screening test (antigenic less than 48 hours or PCR months 72h) in both directions. This measure was compulsory only for Martinique before.

A 7-day isolation period and retest are also planned in both directions.









© Twitter Ministry of Overseas



In addition, vaccinated or not, all travelers over 12 years must present a certificate of honor of air travel.

The new document can be downloaded from the prefecture’s website►HERE

Travel in the Antilles-Guyana

The measurements are more or less the same for trips between Martinique, Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin or Guyana. Only unvaccinated travelers must justify a compelling reason, screening tests in both directions and an isolation period of 7 days with testing at the end.









© Martinique Prefecture

A sworn statement for each territory is also required for all travelers.