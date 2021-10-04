More

    two dead in an attack in front of a mosque in Kabul

    Afghanistan: two dead in an attack in front of a mosque in Kabul
    The city of Kabul (Afghanistan) was hit by an attack on Sunday (October 3), which left two dead and several injured. Live from the Afghan capital, journalist Maryse Burgot discusses the situation there.

    Vigilance is stepped up in Kabul (Afghanistan), after an attack on Sunday, October 3, in front of a mosque. Two deaths were recorded, as well as many wounded who flock to hospitals in the capital. Special envoy for France 2, Maryse Burgot evokes a tense situation in Kabul, where the Taliban are on their guard. “Lots of tensions in Kabul, where the Taliban are stepping up security checkpoints “, explains the journalist.

    This new attack is a humiliation for the fundamentalists in power, because it occurs at a specific time and place, in the second largest mosque in Kabul “, specifies Maryse Burgot. Occurring in the midst of a funeral prayer for a close friend of those in power, it is a real affront to the Taliban. Unlike the previous attacks, all claimed by the Islamic State, no organization has declared itself responsible for this murderous attack.


    Amanda

