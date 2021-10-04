UK wants to switch to carbon-free electricity by 2035

The fact that the United Kingdom depends only on its production of clean energy would keep prices down. PIETRO CANALI / SIME / SIMEPHOTO RF / PHOTONONSTOP

As the country faces soaring gas prices, the United Kingdom wants to do without fossil fuels in its electricity production by 2035, Boris Johnson’s government announced Monday (October 4th). The United Kingdom, which is very dependent on gas to produce electricity, is particularly affected by the increase in prices in Europe. This new target should also make it possible to no longer suffer from the volatility of fossil fuel prices, according to a statement from the Conservative leader’s party, which is holding its annual congress in Manchester until Wednesday.

Thanks to renewable energy sources, carbon storage, hydrogen, “We believe that we can achieve totally clean energy production by 2035”, the Prime Minister, who will host the COP 26 in Glasgow (Scotland) in a month’s time, told British television.





“The advantage is that for the first time the UK will not be dependent on oil coming from abroad, with all the vagaries of oil prices and the risks that this poses to people’s wallets, to people. consumers’, stressed Boris Johnson. According to him, the fact that the United Kingdom depends only on its production of clean energy will therefore also limit prices.

20% of the country’s electricity produced by nuclear power

In a statement, the environmental organization Greenpeace welcomed this new goal of decarbonizing electricity production by 2035, but lamented the attachment “Unhealthy” from government to nuclear. The latter provides around 20% of the country’s electricity and the government wants to maintain this share in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. There are currently fifteen reactors in the UK at eight sites, but many are nearing completion. life. Several projects are under development, including that of Sizewell C where EDF is the main player and where the government is in negotiations to potentially oust the Chinese CGN.

At the end of September, fourteen large British companies had called in a letter to the government to accelerate the abandonment of fossil fuels in the production of electricity. Soaring UK tariffs are fueling concerns about sharp increases for consumers during the winter, as prices have already bankrupted several small energy providers in recent weeks.

According to the majority Tories party, the UK has cut its greenhouse gas emissions in energy production by 70% since 2010, the fastest rate of the G7 countries, and the share of coal in the electricity production has fallen from 40% in 2012 to less than 2% today.

