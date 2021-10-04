understand everything about the “mini power plants” wanted by Emmanuel Macron

Louis de Raguenel, edited by Manon Fossat



3:08 p.m., 04 October 2021



Nuclear power is off to a good start in the presidential campaign. This is in any case the wish of Emmanuel Macron, who according to information obtained by Europe 1, intends to announce in the coming weeks the construction of mini nuclear power plants. The Head of State is indeed considering the construction of SMR, new generation modular reactors, more economical and more ecological, which would supplement conventional power plants.

“Standardize and reduce costs”

Guest from Europe at Noon Monday, Greg de Temmerman, physicist, associate researcher at Mines-ParisTech PSL and director general of the Zenon Research think-tank detailed the principle of these Small Modular Reactors. “In France at present we have plants or reactors which make between 900 and 1,400 MWe, therefore fairly large units. The EPR under construction in Flamanville, for example, has a power of 1,650 MWe”, he added. he explains.





“These SMRs, or mini plants, could make between 10 and a hundred MWe. So they are intended to be much smaller but much more flexible. But above all they would simplify construction, standardize as much as possible and reduce costs. “, he continued. Regarding the capacity of the electricity coverage of these small power plants, it can vary according to the researcher. “You can have units of around ten MWe that are going to be used for very small towns or industrial sites, and other larger SMRs that would supply electricity to medium-sized towns,” Greg said. by Temmerman.

Install them in isolated sites

While nuclear power does not emit CO2, the issue of waste is at the center of the debate and poses security problems. But this is precisely one of the advantages of these mini power plants for the physicist. “Small reactors are safer because they generate less power and therefore it is easier to set up passive safety systems and to ensure that the power dissipated is much lower,” he said. it further detailed. “In relation to the power, the same quantity of uranium will be used and on the contrary, some reactors even allow it to burn it a little better than what is currently being done”, added Greg de Temmerman.

Finally, the purpose of these SMRs is to supplement conventional power plants, but not necessarily in France, where production capacity is already significant. “The idea is often that they can be installed in more or less isolated sites, connected to towns which are not very easy to connect to large reactors. For example, one can easily imagine replacing coal-fired power stations. in countries where they have been installed for 40 or 50 years “, he ruled. The advantage would therefore be not to generate a lot of CO2, while having available and controllable power.