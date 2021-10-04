United States. A family of hikers decimated by “blue algae”?





What happened to the Gerrish family? On August 17, in the Sierra National Forest, not far from the famous Yosemite Park (California), John Gerrish, 45, his wife Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog Oski had were found dead. It was the family’s nanny, worried about having found their home unoccupied, who had sounded the alert the day before. The helpers had quickly located them in an isolated area nicknamed Devil’s Gulch (“the devil’s ravine”), 2.5 kilometers from the parking lot. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the man was seated next to her child and the dog while the mother was a little further up the hill. “It’s a great mystery” “You get there and everyone is dead. There are no gunshot wounds, no drug vial, not a single clue. It’s a big mystery,” the Mariposa County Sheriff said. , Jeremy Briese. Numerous analyzes have been carried out on the bodies of the victims. Investigators concluded that the family had not died “from firearms or other weapons, lightning strikes, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide exposure, illegal drugs or alcohol, or by suicide “, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. Investigators are still working on a heat-related death – but it seems unlikely because relief workers found water in their possession – or the result of exposure to toxic algae.

The trail of contamination with blue algae? The Gerrish were found not far from a stream, the Merced River, polluted by a proliferation of toxic algae. On July 21, a few days before the events, the Environmental Protection Agency of the United States had launched an alert on this subject, evoking in this area a concentration capable of “making seriously ill or killing animals and humans”. The hiking area was closed to the public by Sierra National Forest officials in August due to “unknown dangers”.

What is blue algae? Often called “blue algae” because of their color, they are actually cyanobacteria. Microscopic, they are visible to the naked eye only when they are present in large quantities. They give a green color to the water, a thicker, viscous texture and sometimes form a light foam.

They can develop in aquatic environments unbalanced by high concentrations of nitrogen and phosphorus, often under the effect of high heat. California having experienced a scorching summer, the proliferation of cyanobacteria is therefore hardly surprising.

What is their toxicity? Cyanobacteria produce toxins that can be fatal in animals and cause damage to the skin and mucous membranes (dermatotoxins), the nervous system and muscles (neurotoxins) and the liver (hepatotoxins). New analyzes are currently underway to detect hepatotoxins and neurotoxins in the tissues of bodies of the Gerrish family. On September 9, results of tests conducted on water samples from the Merced River showed a significant concentration of toxoid, a toxin that was used during the Cold War by the CIA in the form of a suicide pill, just in case. an agent would fall into the hands of the enemy. It is also known as the “very fast death factor”.

How did it pass on to the family? The most likely hypothesis, for the moment, is that the dog entered the water, came out soaked and shook himself to the point of spraying the whole family, it is possible that the toxic agent was so widespread. In addition, toxins are as violent as they are ephemeral, since they are capable of rapidly disappearing from the body. This would explain why they were not identified during the autopsy.

Cyanobacteria widespread in France These algae, naturally present in water bodies all over France, are formed during periods of high heat and low water renewal, due to the absence of rain. Particular attention should be paid to domestic animals, which may be tempted to drink from them. With the global rise in temperatures due to climate change, these cyanobacteria are likely to grow even more in the future. If the countries which have many lakes, such as Canada, the United States are particularly affected, France, where many artificial ponds were created in the countryside far from the coast in the years 1960-1970, is also concerned. In 2020, in the Val d’Oise, the lake of Enghien-les-Bains had been affected by the calamity: twelve and a half tons of fish had been found dead, twenty birds poisoned and months of prohibition of fishing and nautical activities.