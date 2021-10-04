Unusual. This patient lived with a kilo of nails and screws in his stomach

A man was recently admitted to hospital in the Baltic Sea port of Klaipeda after complaining of severe abdominal pain. It is understandable why such pain: the doctors discovered in his stomach more than one kilogram of various small metal objects, including nails and screws.
It was by scanning this man’s stomach with X-rays that the doctors quickly found the roots of the disease: metallic objects sometimes measuring up to 10 centimeters in length had torn the walls of the stomach, putting his life in danger. danger.
“During the three-hour operation (…), all foreign bodies, even the smallest, were removed from the patient’s stomach,” said surgeon Sarunas Dailidenas.
“We had never seen anything like it”
“We have never seen anything like it,” Algirdas Slepavicius, chief surgeon at Klaipeda hospital, told the local press.
The doctor explained that the man had started to swallow metal objects in recent weeks after he stopped drinking.
The patient was in stable condition after the operation.