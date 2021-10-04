Unusual. While walking, she accidentally finds a 4.38 carat diamond





It was a discovery that certainly brightened their vacation. In September, Noreen Wredberg and her husband Michael were visiting Arkansas National Park, USA, when they decided to take a tour of the “Diamond Crater”, the country’s only public mine. There the woman found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond worth several thousand euros. “I had already seen the park during a television show several years ago and when I realized that we were not very far, I said to myself that we had to go!”, A she explained to NBC after her find.

The couple showed up at the park a few days after heavy downpours that chipped up the mine floor and created ideal conditions for any diamond hunter. “The ground had dried a little and the sun was there. Mrs. Wredberg was in perfect condition to see her diamond shine at sunrise,” detailed spokesperson Waymon Cox in a statement.

The diamond authenticated on site Noreen Wredberg, seeing this sparkling stone took it in her luggage without yet knowing the value of the treasure she had just discovered. “I didn’t know it was a diamond yet, but the stone was clean and shiny so I took it away,” she said. Upon arriving at the park’s discovery center, the stone was assessed by experts who confirmed to him that it had just found a diamond. According to the statement, this would be the most important find in recent years in the park. Around 13,000 euros According to estimates by the California News Times, the “lemonade” colored diamond would be valued at around $ 15,000 (13,000 euros). Authorized to keep it, she has not yet specified what she intended to do with it. In total, 75,000 diamonds have already been discovered in the mine since 1906.