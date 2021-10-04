Venom 2 signs Sony’s new MCU victory over Spider-Man case

BEWARE BIG SPOILERS ON VENOM 2!

The rumor of a Spider-Man and Venom encounter has been circulating for years, but Sony and Marvel are still fighting over ownership of Spider-Man. This reunion at the top seems about to materialize.

It’s a small, seemingly insignificant post-credits scene. At the end of the 90 minutes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock is obviously on vacation when he finds himself caught up in a parallel universe. On a TV screen, he then observes the final scene of Spider-Man: Far from Home, in which Peter Parker is unmasked. This scene might seem extremely confusing to the uninitiated; it causes bursts of excitement for fans of Marvel superheroes. This is also a small victory for Sony over Disney.

What follows is a complicated love story …

To fully understand all this, we have to go back to the early 2010s. Marvel has just been bought by the giant with the big ears, and Kevin Feige, his big boss, is trying to consolidate the MCU by reclaiming the property rights on some super -heroes, scattered in several American studios. A sharp shard is embedded deep in Feige’s sole: this is the case with Spider-Man.

For years, the spider-man has belonged to Sony, which generates a lot of revenue on the exploitation of films … but especially on merchandising (what little boy of the 2000s did not have a figurine, costume or even Spider-Man satchel?). Peter Parker is Sony’s cash cow, and the studio intends to create its own universe around the famous vigilante. Kevin Feige arrives with his proposals for a merger, without too much success. The MCU develops, initially, without Spider-Man.

Sony not intimidated by Marvel … Have you seen Venom’s face?

Fast forward to 2014, with the release of The Amazing Spider-Man: Hero’s Fate : The film is devastated by critics and achieves a mixed score at the box office (705 million dollars of receipts, to date, the worst result of the franchise, if we ignore Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, a somewhat special case). When Kevin Feige and his team come back, they have new arguments to make. Sony will probably reboot its franchise, find a new Peter Parker: the opportunity is too good, Marvel wants this new actor to meet his Avengers.

The negotiations are bitter, Sony does not want to give up its goose that lays the golden eggs … At the end of 2014, the Japanese studio was hacked. The emails exchanged between the studio and Disney are leaking and fans are excited about the possible meeting between Peter Parker and the other Marvel heroes. We know what follows: an agreement is found. A new Spider-Man is going to be picked, he’ll make regular forays into the MCU, starting with Captain America: Civil War.





Neither Sony nor Marvel wants to let go of Spider-Man

In return, most of the profits generated around Tom Holland’s Peter Parker go to Sony. It’s brand exploitation: Sony lends its hero as a pretty golden sidekick in the movies Avengers, but 95% of the profits of new Spiderman come back to him. It’s a pretty generous deal. The agreement seems profitable for both parties, even if we feel a little bitterness at Marvel. Screenrant recalls that in 2017, when Sony producer Amy Pascal described the Spiderverse as a “assistant universe to the MCU”, Kevin Feige had severely bashed her.

In 2019, the agreement between the two Hollywood behemoths was to end, endangering the last part of the trilogy Spiderman. The two groups had to renegotiate and so far little was known about the content of this agreement: just that Marvel was going to produce two more films around the spider-man, while Sony keeps part of the proceeds. On paper, we thought Marvel largely winning … Today, we know that this agreement is another victory for Sony: this tiny post-credits scene confirms that the two universes are getting closer, and that Peter Parker could return to the Spiderverse soon.

Not easy negotiations …

What does this mean for the future? Difficult to say at the moment. At this point it is all speculation. Venom: Let there be Carnage came out a few days ago across the Atlantic. In France, it is expected for October 20, 2021. One question is intriguing a lot at this point: will it be able to do better than its predecessor? On paper, it shouldn’t be too complicated.