Venom 2 wreaks havoc at the box office and Dune passes a symbolic bar

Venom: Let There Be Carnage wreaks unexpected havoc at the box office and Dune reached a milestone.

Between Dune, Halloween kills and and To die can wait, the new son of Sony is assailed from all sides. The outcome seemed clear: Venom: Let There Be Carnage had to hit hard and fast to break through at the box office, so as not to end up buried by subsequent blockbusters in October. A bet that seems to have been taken up with flying colors, seen the score of the opening weekend of the film.

Added to this is the ever more victorious course of Dune, who finally passed a symbolic milestone in its box office race. A box that will not be too much to check when we know that Warner Bros. keeps a close eye on the film, warning of the possibility of giving the green light to the diptych always desired by Denis Villeneuve.

Let the box office carnage begin

This victory of the two aliens is certainly not to everyone’s taste, but it is undeniable. For his first weekend, Venom: Let There Be Carnage grossed $ 90 million at the box office. An estimate initially held for the opening of To die can wait, but Daniel Craig’s latest James Bond film went on to explode other records, leaving the 90 million vacant. So the Sony-Marvel movie clung to that figure like Venom clings to Eddie Brock.

To situate the success of the second opus of the saga, Collider reported a few weeks ago that Sony saw its film open with $ 40 million. A figure that climbed as the film’s release approached, since the studio recently hoped to reach 70 million. With finally 90 million, Venom 2 became the second best box office opening in an October, behind Joker (96 million, although the film dates from the pre-covid era). And in the air Covid-19, he also beat the opening of Black widow and its 80 million (the film still had a simultaneous distribution in theaters and on Disney +).

To note that the film still does not have a release date in China, country which had made it possible to collect 270 million dollars on the 850 which the first film garnered. An obstacle that could play against him, if he were to be shunned there. Smaller fish if there is one, France will not distribute the film until October 20. For now, Sony can slash the champagne and hang on to the hope of expanding its Marvel universe.





Meanwhile, on Arrakis …

On the other side of the galaxy, Paul Atréides cuts his way. For Villeneuve’s film, the objective is to continue to inflate its revenues while awaiting its US release of the film, scheduled for October 22 (in theaters and on HBO Max). Available for three weeks in a large part of the world, Dune finally hit the $ 100 million mark at the global box office.

Slowly but surely, Dune continues to be a source of affluence in theaters around the world, losing only a third of its French and Russian audience from one week to the next. A progression that should allow it to exist on the media scene until the American release, which should be decisive for the confirmation of the sequel. However, this release will be a double-edged sword, with SVoD broadcasting (which scrambles a film’s box office and makes it conducive to illegal downloading).

Despite this, these are good signals for the adaptation of Frank Herbert, which could only be buried in the event of a major disaster, according to Villeneuve. Which is clearly not the case with Dune. It remains to be aware of the home stretch, and to cross your fingers so that the film does not join too long a line of stillborn sagas.