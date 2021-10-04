video footage captured in the heart of a tropical cyclone

This September 30 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared the first ever video footage showing the state of the sea in the midst of a major tropical cyclone.

Captured close to the eye of Hurricane Sam, which is currently crossing the North Atlantic, the images reveal a raging ocean plunging the surrounding atmosphere into a sinister mist of sea spray.

The video was obtained using a seven-meter-long sailboat-like drone, known as the Saildrone Explorer SD 1045. Remotely piloted by scientists, the machine was guided in the heart of the category 4 cyclone where it had to face waves of more than 15 meters in height and a wind exceeding 190 km / h. Armed with different sensors, Saildrone measures air and sea temperature, atmospheric pressure, humidity, and wind speed and direction. Some instruments even measure salinity and dissolved oxygen in surface water.

A new way of observing and studying tropical cyclones

Specially designed to withstand this type of extreme weather conditions, the drone and its four compatriots have been collecting valuable data in the North Atlantic since the start of the current hurricane season. They will make it possible to improve weather forecasting models and to better understand the mechanisms involved in the sudden strengthening of certain vortices. A phase that is still difficult to anticipate at the present time.





“Saildrone is going where no research vessel has ever ventured, sailing right in the eye of the hurricane, collecting data that will transform our understanding of these mighty storms ”, notes Richard Jenkins, founder and CEO of Saildrone. “After conquering the Arctic and the Southern Ocean, hurricanes were the last frontier for Saildrone’s survivability. We are proud to have designed a vehicle capable of operating in the most extreme weather conditions on Earth ”.

Gregory Foltz, scientist at the NOAA indicates that ” using data collected by Saildrones, we plan to improve models that predict rapid intensification of hurricanes ”. He goes on to say that a “Rapid intensification is when the winds of a hurricane strengthen within a few hours” and that this moment in the life cycle of a hurricane“Strongly threatens coastal populations“.

Thus, thanks to these new measurement tools, the ability to anticipate and inform communities of the cyclonic risk should see another good in the years to come. In any case, this is what we can hope for. In particular in a context of global warming where the phases of rapid strengthening, as well as the total power of hurricanes, are called to intensify.