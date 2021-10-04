VIDEO. “I have the impression that I was not born for nothing”, confided Bernard Tapie in June 2021 to the magazine “1:15 pm on Sunday”

In an interview with France 2 magazine, a few months before his death on Sunday October 3, 2021, Bernard Tapie tells how François Mitterrand asked him to do a television show “to make French youth want to do business. “… Extract from the magazine” 1:15 p.m. on Sunday “from October 3, 2021.

Bernard Tapie, who died of cancer on Sunday October 3, 2021, at the age of 78, gave his last interview on June 22 to the magazine “1:15 p.m. on Sunday” (replay). When he is asked about his career, it is his first loves that he evokes: the company. As if he came full circle …

“When Mitterrand made me come to lunch at Mr. Séguéla’s, he said to me: ‘Mr. Tapie, I am surprised to see how you spoke about the company, yesterday, in the program ‘Long live the crisis’ [animée par Yves Montand]. Even I, you would have made me want to do it. We have to do it, do a TV show! ‘”

“This is what it was used for, my life”

The former Minister of the City (1992-1993) of François Mitterrand specifies to the magazine of France 2 presented by Laurent Delahousse: “He is not a business leader, he is not the boss of television, it is Mitterrand, who is not on the right, who asks me to do a program to make French youth envious to do business. “



“Well… that’s what it was used for, my life. Here it is, I have the impression that I was not born for nothing… When I read the letters, when I go in the street, I say to myself: ‘T ‘Did well to be there…’ And when I die, I’ll be up there. Believe me, I’ll watch you… ” says Bernard Tapie that the disease ended up taking.

