    Viral video – Drone show goes wrong: out of control devices crash into crowds, damaging cars

    A drone show gathered 5,000 spectators in China last Friday, most of them children. Before the incident.

    The drone shows are very popular on the other side of the planet. In Asia, the authorities, the municipalities and even the shopping centers multiply the events around these shows of a new kind, mixing sounds, lights and technical prowess.

    5,000 spectators, most of whom are children

    This shopping center of Zhengzhou, in China, wanted to join this lineage last Friday. While hundreds of drones lit up the sky with the name of its sign, a “Technical problem” occurred according to the organizers. As a result, dozens of devices have become out of control. Some literally crashing into a large crowd.

    According to witnesses to the scene quoted by our colleagues from Vice, 5,000 people were gathered for the event. “of which a majority children. As the videos show, this incident caused panic as several vehicles – cars and scooters – were damaged by falling drones.


    China: A drone show went awry on the evening of October 1, Zhengzhou, where a large number of drones got out of control, some drones fell in the crowd, there was a large audience at the scene, and some vehicles were broken. pic.twitter.com/2bAPSAuUwC

    – Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) October 3, 2021


