Volcanic eruption in La Palma: the impressive images of the lava explosion

Since last September 19, lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has covered 399 hectares of the island of La Palma in the Canaries. The main mouth collapsed this Sunday, October 3, causing a resurgence of eruptive activity.

The main mouth of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma suffered a partial collapse of its structure this Sunday, October 3, as detailed by our colleagues from the independent. Consequence: a resurgence of eruptive activity has occurred, with the emission of fluid lava, reported the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands, according to RTVE Noticias this Monday, September 4.

“One of the volcano’s mouths gave way and some of the mouths joined together”, explains a scientist to our colleagues from the independent.

Lava explosion

Lava explosion





A thousand houses destroyed

With the fall of the magma in the Atlantic Ocean on September 28, a delta of nearly 30 hectares was formed. An area increases with the continuous supply of lava. The landscape images are in any case impressive. About 6,000 people were evacuated.

Like a glass ceiling …. exceptional images showing the inversion of temperatures at altitude preventing smoke from the volcano #CumbreVieja à la Palma, to escape vertically. The circles correspond to the various emission intensities of the volcano. https://t.co/i0GWPo1FYT – The Weather Channel (@lachainemeteo) October 3, 2021