Volcanic eruption of La Palma – A new seismic swarm recorded this Monday morning, the most beautiful images filmed in recent hours

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma has become even more effusive since Sunday after the partial collapse of the main cone which accelerated the volume of expelled lava flowing to the ocean.

According to the latest scientific records, the magma spilled into the sea has already formed a lava band of nearly 30 hectares reclaimed from the ocean.

The island of La Palma continues to gain ground on the sea with a volume of lava which increases since the partial collapse of the main cone.





The lava river is now fed by a more effusive flow, increasing the amount of magma expelled.

The Institute of Marine Sciences of Andalusia (CSIC), has released new images recorded by drones above the lava flows of the volcano after the partial collapse of the main cone on Sunday.

In addition, the National Geographic Institute of Spain tweeted on Monday morning that in the last few hours, earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 on the Richter scale have been recorded in the regions of Fuencaliente and Vila de Mazo. Residents also felt the tremors around 10 a.m. on Monday.

In total, the IGN noted at least up to 40 tremors between Sunday evening and Monday morning on the island of La Palma.

The Military Emergency Unit monitors, which 24 hours a day the activity of the volcano and the advance of the lava, has broadcast new images filmed with the thermal camera of the Condor drone that they have been using since the start of operations.