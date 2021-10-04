Wall Street expected to fall, rates rise



WALL STREET IS EXPECTED IN REPLIANCE

by Laetitia Volga

PARIS (Reuters) – Wall Street is expected to decline as European stock markets move around mid-day breakeven Monday, as investors remain plagued by signs of inflationary pressures and financial woes from real estate giant China Evergrande.

Wall Street futures are signaling an opening down 0.3% to 0.6% after the sharp advance seen on Friday, boosted by hopes around the experimental treatment of COVID-19 developed by Merck.

In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.12% to 6,510.17 around 11:25 GMT. In Frankfurt, the Dax dropped 0.14% and in London, the FTSE gained 0.01%.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.07%, the EuroStoxx 50 in the euro zone was down 0.29% and the Stoxx 600 by 0.1%.

Global markets remain undermined by several uncertainties, starting with the Evergrande issue and its implication for the Chinese economy.

The listing of the heavily indebted property developer has been suspended in Hong Kong pending an announcement of a major transaction. According to the Chinese press, the group will sell a majority stake in one of its subsidiaries for more than 5 billion dollars (4.43 billion euros), an operation which would be the largest sale of assets ever carried out by Evergrande.

“Selling an asset means they’re always trying to raise money to pay the bills,” OCBC analyst Ezien Hoo said. Uncertainties over the debt ceiling in the United States, the adoption of budget plans, the Biden administration’s trade policy towards China and the publication of the monthly US employment report on Friday are also holding back the economy. risk taking. VALUES TO FOLLOW AT WALL STREET

Tesla stock takes 3% in trading before US markets open after the automaker announced record third quarter deliveries.

VALUES IN EUROPE

The banking (-1.07%) and automotive (-0.77%) sectors are among the victims of fears of a slowdown in global growth, especially in China.





The European technology sector (-0.71%) is also neglected after having already fallen sharply last week against the backdrop of rising bond yields. In Paris, STMicroelectronics sells 1.43% and Atos 1.19%.

British supermarket chain Morrisons is down 3.77% after private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won the auction for its takeover by offering seven billion pounds sterling (8.2 billion euros ).

On the rise, Ryanair gained 2.62%, IAG 0.93% and Air France-KLM 1.37% after information from the Sunday Telegraph on a reduction in the number of countries placed on the “red list” by the United Kingdom from 54 at nine.

CHANGES

The dollar is losing ground against a basket of international currencies (-0.19%) but remains close to the one-year peak reached last week.

Ricardo Evangelista, analyst at ActivTrades, believes that the greenback could move forward with “the growing expectation of a gradual reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve in November” and the decline in appetite for the risk, motivated by “investor anxiety over the Evergrande crisis and its potential for contagion to other markets, as well as global logistical problems and rising energy prices”.

The euro took the opportunity to advance to 1.1628 dollars.

RATE

Benchmark yields are on the rise again: the US ten-year yield is up three basis points to 1.4979% and its German counterpart by more than one point to -0.206%.

“It feels like the concerns about inflation are more important right now (…) You can call it stagflation, where you have higher inflation and lower growth and maybe let the markets play that theme today, “said Rene Albrecht, rate strategist at DZ Bank.

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos warned on Monday that some of the factors behind the recent spike in inflation, such as bottlenecks and rising energy prices, were having a “structural” impact and could lead to wage demands further fueling inflation.

OIL

Oil prices are stable ahead of the start of the OPEC + meeting, which could lead to the current agreement of a 400,000 barrels per day production hike continuing from next month, three sources said.

Brent is unchanged at $ 79.59 per barrel and US crude at $ 76.06.

(Report Laetitia Volga, edited by Blandine Hénault)